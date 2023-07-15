Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Travel
Premium

NZ’s favourite ski fields and winter holidays revealed

6 minutes to read
Thomas Bywater
By
Thomas Bywater

Writer and Digital Producer

The New Zealand Herald’s Travel reveals the best New Zealand ski fields and favourite winter holidays. Here are the best ski slopes for families, to test your abilities and après ski

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The Winners of New Zealand’s favourite ski field 2023

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.