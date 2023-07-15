NZ’s favourite ski fields and winter holidays revealed

The New Zealand Herald’s Travel reveals the best New Zealand ski fields and favourite winter holidays. Here are the best ski slopes for families, to test your abilities and après ski options, as voted by Kiwi skiers.

New Zealand’s maunga are blessed with two dozen ski fields of various sizes -from timeless winter resorts, with the latest snowmaking gear, to small but perfectly formed club fields whose members talk of the “great snows of 2011″ as if it were just last season.

Each is an icy, winter gem that offers visitors a unique view of their patch of the Alps.

They all have their loyal locals who return every season with the snows. Then there are the skiers who venture out on to the slopes maybe once a season, if they are lucky. It is not a cheap trip. Lift passes, rentals and accommodation all add up - but should you head to the elegant resorts of Queenstown, the North Island’s snow-capped volcanoes at Ruapehu or explore Canterbury’s secret “clubbie” fields? Where is the best place to go skiing in New Zealand?

While the snowpack may be thinner some seasons than others, one thing ski field aficionados have no shortage of is passion. They’ll tell you why nothing beats a morning on their home mountain.

That’s why we’ve asked the wise men (and wise women) of the mountains for their favourite places to ski and snowboard.

We polled the Herald’s most passionate snowsport enthusiasts to name their favourite family ski resorts, slopes to challenge all levels and the best après ski scene in New Zealand. We’ve even included a category for the best of the club fields and the must-ski runs across New Zealand.

Snowboarders, sledgers and skiers from across the motu have stuck a pole in to steer the debate.

So, without further ado, it’s time to reveal the best ski fields in New Zealand and - if some of you are to be believed - the best in the world!

The Winners of New Zealand’s favourite ski field 2023

To win our poll in an all-out snowfight, and claim the title of “New Zealand’s Best Ski Field 2023″ we’ve tallied the top-voted fields across all three open categories (Family, Challenge and Après).

Unsurprisingly the top ski resorts are all outstanding in their field, with many topping the category awards.

Our top two places, gold and silver, both go to Wānaka ski fields.

However it is Cardrona Alpine Resort, a firm family favourite, that won out overall as top-scoring field in the Herald Ski Club Favourite Ski Field 2023.

Cardrona Alpine Resort took home the Ski Club Gold Medal as New Zealand's top Family Ski Field and favourite ski holiday destination 2023. Photo / Supplied

Cardrona was also gold-placed for Best Family Ski Field. With one of the biggest ski school intakes in the country, plenty of visitors have fond memories of taking their kids (or being taken as kids) to the Crown Ranges. It’s a place where many Kiwis made their first foray on to the snow. Even those who picked up ski sticks as adult learners.

“We are humbled to see this positive review from our guests,” said Laura Hedley, general manager for Cardrona and Real NZ ski fields. “Our history, our present and our future is shaped by a whole lot of passionate people who really want to make sure guests have a great time experiencing our maunga and love the sport.”

A second Wānaka ski slope, Treble Cone, edged into second place on the strength of its challenge for intermediate and advanced snowsports enthusiasts.

Ski Area Manager for Treble Cone Ewan Mackenzie said the award was a reflection of the field’s place as a training ground for the country’s top athletes.

“Put simply; it’s big, it’s steep and it’s challenging. There’s a reason why some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s best freeride skiers call ‘TC’ home and compete on the world stage,” he said.

Treble Cone in Wanaka was voted New Zealand's most challenging ski field, to push your abilities to the next level. Photo / Supplied

In the Alpine heart of the North Island, Whakapapa is a local favourite. The most easily reachable skiing from Auckland and Wellington and for three-quarters of the population, there’s no wonder that this Ruapehu field polled well - placing third overall.

After a last-minute winter miracle, in the form of a government grant, allowed the fields to open, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts CEO Jono Dean was delighted to be able to welcome skiers again.

“We’re happy to be back for 2023 and will be pinning our ears back for further news, but staff are over the moon,” he said.

Whakapapa’s popularity as a learning ski field was no shock to Dean, saying that its value as a facility for bringing new people to the sport gave them huge social licence to keep the ski fields open after a couple of difficult years.

“It is incredibly well-equipped for learners. Happy Valley is peerless, with a dedicated area that sees 1200 to 1400 learners a season.”

Queenstown’s favourite ski field was unsurprisingly Coronet Peak. The ski field that celebrated its 75th anniversary last year is a focal point of the snow season. Coronet also took the silver place for its après ski scene, with proximity to Queenstown and the party atmosphere of regular night skiing events.

“Skiing is fundamentally a social sport,” said Paul Anderson, CEO of Coronet Peak’s operators NZ Ski. “The facilities around the lifts, where you can catch up afterwards and share notes, are just as important as the skiing. It’s what it’s all about.”

Apres Ski: Coronet Peak was named Queenstown's favourite ski field and took silver medal for its Apres-ski scene. Photo / supplied

One ski field that serves far fewer people but has punched well above its weight in the results is Broken River, topping the Favourite Club Ski Field category for community-run fields.

One of the many club fields along the Craigieburn Range in Arthurs Pass, it has a hugely passionate supporter base.

One thing that makes Broken River stand out is what might be New Zealand’s most quirky ski access routes.

“All the clubs offer something slightly different, but are always welcoming to day visitors,” says Claire Newell, Broken River Marketing Co-ordinator.

“Our Tyndall’s Tramway is the only funicular ski railway in the Southern Hemisphere” The four-minute ride up the hill from the Mistletoe Flat access road is freshly certified and ready to carry skiers up the mountain for 2023.

Broken River says the trip up is worth the effort, as do the Herald’s readers.

Broken River Ski Area in Canterbury was named New Zealand's Favourite Club Field by the Herald Ski Club 2023. Photo / Supplied, Claire Newell, Broken River Ski Area









Cardrona Hotel: Despite being located in the middle of the crown ranges Cardrona has New Zealand's best Apres ski scene. With historic pubs and distilleries at the bottom of the mountain. Mush! Photo / George Heard



