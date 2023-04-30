Mountains of memories: Why Cardrona and Treble Cone make for unforgettable winter family holidays

Photo / Troy Tanner

Top tips for an unforgettable family ski holiday at Cardrona and Treble Cone.

Besides skiing, making memories is the most important part of a family ski holiday — and you won’t forget a trip to Cardrona and Treble Cone in a hurry. The iconic South Island ski resorts offer everything from thrilling ski runs to stunning scenery and great yarns with their team. Here are some top tips to ensure an unforgettable trip for the whole whānau.

Pre-ski prep

Getting organised the day before you head up the mountain builds excitement. Whether your prep entails having your gear ready to go, popping snack surprises in the kids’ jacket pockets or picking up your passes and rental gear, it all helps to ensure a smooth and swift departure in the morning.

Staying in Whakatipu, Waimāori, Queenstown or Wānaka? Pop in and see the friendly team to pick up your passes, rental equipment, and book lessons in advance at Cardrona and Treble Cone’s town offices. That way you’ll be able to head straight to the slopes when you arrive.

Photo / Troy Tanner

Road to relaxation

There are plenty of ‘wow’ moments to be had while driving up the mountain. Whether you book seats on daily buses departing from Queenstown, or catch a free shuttle from the Pine Trees carpark just up from the bottom of the road, you’ll be sure to soak up legendary sunrises. If driving is part of the experince for you, use the drop-off zones at the top of the mountain roads to unload the rest of the family and all your gear. Single parents can access single-parent parking in the top carpark when available.

Top of the class

Enjoy a few hours of uniterrupted skiing, knowing your little ones are also making memories in Cardrona’s fully-licensed childcare centre, suitable for children aged three months – five years. Once they can walk, they can learn to ski — and Ski Kindy is the perfect spot for giving them confidence for those first turns on the snow. Meanwhile, you can drop your older children off at the Snow Sports School. Choose from private or group lessons for all abilities and ages, and the qualified instructors will have your kids skiing and riding in a fun and safe environment. When you reunite for family time on the slopes, it will be even more rewarding.

Foods for every fancy

Cardrona has food options for the whole family, from grab and go bites at Base Cafe, to a sit-down, Asian-inspired experience at Noodle Bar. Captain’s Pizzeria is a highlight for kids who can ski and snowboard to Captain’s Basin, and Base Bar has a range of options for food allergies.

Step things up

When your kids out-ski you (a matter of when, not if), and they’re confidently riding most of Cardrona, head to Treble Cone, where the terrain is steeper, the slopes are quieter, and the views will keep you reaching for your camera. The Snow Sports School runs there too, so you’re in good hands navigating this new challenge.

Photo / Supplied

Treading lightly

When it comes to sustainability initiatives, Cardrona and Treble Cone are industry leaders, with no public landfill bins on the mountain, a pack-in pack-out initiative, on-mountain composting, free mountain shuttles, and native birdlife conservation.

Don’t miss out!

Buy your passes online to collect at on-mountain pick-up kiosks or head to one of Cardrona and Treble Cone’s town offices to pre-purchase. So everyone has a better on-mountain experience, this year the mountains are limiting the number of in-season day and multi-day passes available, and asking you to choose which day and which mountain you’re visiting. Pre-booking will make sure the days you want to visit are available, so you can make more family memories this winter.

Mountains for life

At Cardrona and Treble Cone, winter is about offering more than skiing, riding, turns and terrain. They’re mountains to make lifelong memories and relationships with. Between Cardrona’s sunrises and wide-open slopes and Treble Cone’s unbelievable terrain with views to match, your precious family time in the mountains is in good hands. The friendly teams on both mountains welcome questions. You can look for host departments at Cardrona, pop into Guest Services on either mountain, say hello in visitor centres or visit cardrona.com for up-to-date pricing and products.

To book a family ski holiday at Cardrona and Treble Cone, visit Cardrona.com or treblecone.com