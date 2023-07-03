Ruapehu lift operators test out the toboggans at Whakapapa's Happy Valley after the arrival of snow this weekend. Photo / Supplied, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, 3 July 2023

Ruapehu lift operators test out the toboggans at Whakapapa's Happy Valley after the arrival of snow this weekend. Photo / Supplied, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, 3 July 2023

The mood of New Zealand’s ski scene changed dramatically over the weekend, all at once, with the arrival of snow, school holidays and a government lifeline for North Island ski fields.

While in Queenstown the blizzards arrived just in time, in other parts the fresh snow has prevented lifts from turning. This has done nothing to dampen the mood of locals in Ohakune with news the 2023 season has been secured.

A government grant meant insolvent operators Ruapehu Alpine Lifts would be able to step up as operators this winter, opening in time for the July school holidays. Last Friday RAL announced intentions to open over the weekend. Although the access road is closed to Whakapapa village, only Turoa has been able to open to existing life pass holders.

The mountain reports 88cm of snow arrived in the past week.

“It’s only been a week since the news but we were geared up to start,” said RAL chief executive Jono Dean. “We only needed a bit of warning.”

Your Tūroa update from Bendy! 📢 Don’t forget you can grab your passes online here: https://www.mtruapehu.com/passes/ski-and-snowboard and collect them up the hill from our click and collect machines. Are you ready to seize the moment? Your 2023 season passes are on sale from 1pm TOMORROW and will only be on sale for 2 weeks! This is your chance to embrace the joy of winter and create lasting memories on the slopes of Mt Ruapehu. Set your alarms and find out more here: https://www.mtruapehu.com/passes/ski-and-snowboard #NewZealandsPeakAdventure #magicmtruapehu #magicmountain #WhakapapaSkiArea #TūroaSkiArea Posted by Mt Ruapehu on Saturday, July 1, 2023

The ski CEO said that interest was high in the mountain, with snow and the news still fresh on the ground. Today 2023 season passes go on sale for a two-week period. However it’s highly unusual for the ski season to start so abruptly, or with so little lead in on sales. He described the sale as it as a “shot in the dark”.

“There is a lot of stuff up in the air. We’re happy to be back for 2023 and will be pinning our ears back for further news, but staff are over the moon,” said Dean.

“We need to get people on the mountain and skiing to show that this measure and the government stepping in was all worthwhile.”

In Ohakune businesses and residents said the mood had changed overnight, but there were still questions that needed to be answered.

“The move from despair to elation was so fast,” says local Ben Wiggins who runs ski rental shop TCB - Ski, Board and Bike on Ayr Street.

“In the school holidays there’s normally a lot of pre-booked hires, which was looking gloomy. That all changed in the last three days. It’s all very last minute but we’ve seen a really nice influx.”

Wiggins, who has been a vocal supporter of proposed buyer Pure Turoa’s proposed takeover of ski operations, says the immediate outlook is positive but he wants to be able to plan ahead.

“There’s been a good side and a bad side. We’re obviously still waiting on a final decision about the long term. At both Whakapapa and Turoa, the preferred bidders were hoping to take on the slopes; it now slows that process. So it’s a real double-edged sword, but it does guarantee this season.”

The mood changed in Ohakune overnight, says local Ben Wiggins. Photo / Bevan Conley, Whanganui Chronicle

Queenstown: Snow arrives for South Island school holidays

The arrival of snow means skiing is back on In the South Island after conditions meant several ski fields had to close again after only a few days.

In Queenstown, NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson says it couldn’t be more needed, with the arrival of families on school holidays.

“It was right on schedule after a bit of a warm spell. The southerly storm brought plenty of snow and has lowered temperatures so we’ve got some good snowmaking.”

Conditions at Queenstown’s Remarkables were getting very cramped following the closure of Coronet Peak which had to close again after opening on June 16.

Coronet Peak is back open again with six out of eight lifts this weekend, after temperatures allowed for snowmaking to top up a 5cm dusting of snow.

“We’ve had arrivals with the Queensland school holidays last week. They’ve mainly been going up the Remarkables due to the lack of snow. We’ve now got both mountains open which is great to see.”

Queenstown’s ski fields have been able to breathe a sigh of relief and lay down some additional snow base overnight, as New Zealand and New South Wales break up for July.

The Remarkables on Monday June 26. Photo / Supplied, Natalie Urbani supplied

In Canterbury the recent snow has meant Mt Hutt has also been able to reopen.

“After having to close Mt Hutt is also open for skiing from top to bottom which is great news for the school holidays.”

Mt Hutt reports 17cm of snow in the past week, allowing four out of five lifts to operate.

The skifield near Methven marks its 50th anniversary this year, which it will be celebrating with special events over five days, from August 24-27.

The MetService’s long-range mountain forecast shows showers falling as snow from 900 metres this week in North Island alpine regions, with possible heavy showers on Monday.

The South Island is also due some more isolated snow showers. Both islands are predicted to warm by the end of the week with freezing level of 1600m in the North Island and 1200m in the South Island, rising to 2000 metres everywhere by Friday with snow turning to rain.