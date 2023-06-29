The Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa ski area takes you to The Knoll Ridge Cafe. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

The Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa ski area takes you to The Knoll Ridge Cafe. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

Winter is back on at Ruapehu after a flurry of snow and an eleventh-hour government grant arrived to save the snow season.

Following failed bids and impending liquidation of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, the mountain has announced it will be opening early for winter, with the original operators running the snow show this weekend.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said they were “pumped to announce that the winter season is poised for lift-off at from this Saturday” in a release this morning.

The 14,000 ‘Life Pass’ holders were told their lift passes would still be valid this season, as long as RAL were operators.

The Sky Waka gondola, which has remained operational, will continue to take passengers up the mountain and daily sledding passes are on sale from today.

Season passes would not be on sale until next week, Monday 3 July, and early opening would be for day-pass and existing Life Pass holders only.

RAL chief executive Jono Dean said that they had continued working hard during this difficult period to make sure that the mountain would be ready to open this weekend.

“We’re back and ready to host an epic winter of good times on both sides of the maunga.”

Dean said the team were “thrilled with the timing of the snow’s arrival” and would be updating lift status via the Mt Ruapehu website.

“Come support the central North Island tourism operators and communities who deserve a great winter season this year.”

Mt Ruapehu from Ohakune, last August. Photo / Bevan Conley.

After bids failed to break the two ski fields, Whakapapa and Tūroa, into separate resorts the news means that RAL will remain running both sides of the mountain for this season.

The operator which went into administration last October with $45 million of unserviceable debt was officially put into liquidation last week. However, there would be at least one more snow season for RAL after a Government grant of $5 million was announced to make sure the winter snow season goes ahead.

Mt Ruapehu said it would be progressively opening lifts at Whakapapa and Tūroa through July and into August, except for the Nga Wai Heke lift at Tūroa which is closed for maintenance.

For passes and lift information visit mtruapehu.com