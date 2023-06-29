Portillo Ski Resort is one of South America's most exclusive ski resorts in the Valparaíso Region. Photo / Ski Portillo

The Northern Hemisphere has had a monopoly on ski for too long.

When it comes to luxurious holidays in the snow, particularly luxury getaways, the likes of Aspen, St Moritz and Chamonix have been considered the apex of alpine destinations. But this borderline boreal obsession ignores there’s an entire flip side to the planet, which gets its fair share of snow. As winter recedes in the north it’s the southern ski fields’ time to shine.

From New Zealand’s Southern Alps to the bushland of the Australian snowfields, and more adventurous offerings in the South American Andes, there is a lot of terrain that is right up there with anywhere else on the planet. Especially on the higher end of the luxury mountain retreat.

The south may have a reputation for being off the beaten piste and being difficult to reach but the snowy scenes are every bit as beautiful as their northern counterparts.

Instead of crooning about the Moonlight in Vermont, is it time for Romancing the Remarkables?





Riding a snow cat through Soho Basin is a unique powder ski experience. Photo / File, Soho Basin

Soho Basin, Wānaka

New Zealand’s maunga are blessed with more than two dozen ski fields of all shapes and sizes.

Off the back of one of the country’s favourite ski fields, Cardrona, is an open secret among Wānaka’s powder hounds. The Soho Basin is on the southerly aspect of Cardrona. The ungroomed terrain is accessed by snow cat (a caterpillar-tracked vehicle that would look at home at Scott Base). Suitable for intermediate to advanced skiers looking for a unique off-piste experience.

Catering partners Amisfield Winery provide a lunch that is a cut above any other picnic you’ll find in the Crown Ranges, with a lunch and a meal after last tracks of the day.

sohobasin.com

Heli-skiing in the Harris Mountains near Wānaka. Photo / Supplied

Heli-skiing at Minaret Station

At the other end of Lake Wānaka the scenically appointed Otago high-country lodge offers a unique high-country skiing experience. From July through September the Minaret station has access to 17 mountain ranges and near unlimited combination of runs through partners Southern Lakes Heliski and Alpine helicopters. The lodge offers gourmet catering options either on the mountain or via short chopper transfer back to the stations’ Mountain Kitchen restaurant.

With space for up to four per charter all trips are guided and shaped to guests’ ability. You will, however, need to be reasonably fit.

minaretstation.com

The Whare Kea Chalet might be New Zealand's most exclusive ski lodge. Photo / Supplied

Whare Kea Mountain Chalet

New Zealand’s highest private mountain hut at 1750m, Whare Kea Chalet is high luxury for visiting ski-tourists.

Only accessible by helicopter, or the most determined of mountaineers, it is managed by Aspiring Helicopters. The catered hut has room for four guests and staff quarters for a private chef or mountain guide.

There’s no shortage of high-level adventures to work up an appetite for dinner back in the chalet with eye-level views of Mt Aspiring.

wharekealodge.com/mountain-chalet

Snowboarding at Perisher Valley, New South Wales. Photo / Tourism Australia

The Perisher Valley, NSW

Australia may not be known for its snow but that hasn’t stopped some luxurious developments on its favourite ski areas.

The Perisher Valley in New South Wales offers some of the most expansive ski terrain in the country. With ski-in ski-out accommodation and on-mountain chalets, your stay above the snowline gives you almost immediate access to the slopes. This is a good thing as there’s a lot to take in over the 1245ha of skiable area. Move over St Moritz, the Marritz is Perisher’s take on classic alpine luxury. Think fireplaces, a sauna and indoor heated pool. How’s that for a winter warmer?

perisher.com.au and marritzsalzburg.com.au

Luxurious snow accommodation at Astra Lodge, at Victoria's Falls Creek ski area. Photo / Tourism Australia.

Falls Creek, Victoria

The exclusive pedestrian-only village of Falls Creek is Victoria’s answer to high-end ski holidays. Having to reach all locations in boots or bindings means it’s a snow-globe-like bubble, with lifts, restaurants and choice of apres. Ski bars Elk and the Astra Lodge are where you’ll find visitors unwinding after a long day on the slopes, or planning the day ahead. Beyond the village and groomed courses, there is an extensive backcountry area to explore.

astrafallscreek.com.au

Portillo, northern Chile

North of Santiago on the shores of the “Laguna de Inca” Portillo is a mustard yellow, luxury resort that would be inexplicable to a non-skier. Beyond the beautiful backdrop, the spa pools, massage parlour and boutique cabins would appear to have landed there by accident, if you didn’t know that there were hectares of world-class backcountry skiing on its doorstep. There are also groomed pistes – a rarity in the remote Andes. With more than two-thirds of the runs designed for advanced skiers, you’ll be needing those spa massages later.

skiportillo.com

Puma Lodge is a luxury ski escape in the Andes. Photo / NOI Puma Lodge

Puma Lodge, central Chile

Beneath the peaks of the Rio Los Cipreses National Reserve, near the border with Argentina, is the Puma Lodge. Named for South America’s famous mountain lions. Fortunately, the five-star lodge is not so big on cats but has plenty of peaks to explore. The resort caters to all eventualities, including a yoga room, climbing wall and treatments at the Los Cipreses spa, and modern dining at Alto Las Leñas restaurant. Which is just as well, considering its remote location.

Ski options are run by Powder South heli-ski guides with all equipment provided.

noihotels.com/noi-puma-lodge and heliskiguides.com

Monkey Puzzle: The Corralco Ski resort in southern Chile is lined with Araucaria trees. Photo / Corralco

Corralco Mountain Resort, southern Chile

Snowy volcanic mountains lined with “Araucaria” monkey-puzzle trees, Corralco is a winter landscape unlike any you’ll encounter elsewhere on the planet. It’s a ski experience that is becoming increasingly sought after by international visitors but has lost none of its adventurous character. The resort’s travel managers are well versed in creating one-of-a-kind itineraries for guests – where they are keen to trek out to the neighbouring volcanoes or see more of the southern Andes’ culture, through local guides.

corralco.com/eng

