Qatar Airways named world's best airline, Air New Zealand loses ground

Qatar Airways has been named World's Best Airline in the latest Skytrax customer survey rankings. Photo / Supplied

Following a tough 2020 and 2021, some airlines have a reason to celebrate as Skytrax this morning released its annual list of the world's best airlines.

Beating more than 350 airlines to claim the title as airline of the year 2021 for the sixth year running was Qatar Airways.

The state-owned Doha airline also received awards for the world's best Business Class, the world's best Business Class seat and the best airline in the Middle East.

Skytrax's latest customer survey measures 23 months, from September 2019 to July 2021, one of the most difficult times ever seen in the aviation industry.

Singapore Airlines was ranked second overall but claimed awards for the world's best First Class, the best airline in Asia and the world's best First Class seat.

Australian carrier Qantas Airways came out strong in the rankings, placing 10th overall, while Air New Zealand slid down to 20th, from 16th in 2019.

Within Australia/Pacific, Qantas Airways was ranked number one, followed by Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia.

Air New Zealand came 20th in Skytrax's 2021 rankings, a drop from 16th place in 2019. Photo / Will Waters, Unsplash

For those flying Premium Economy class, Virgin Atlantic is the best in the business, with Air New Zealand ranked 6th.

Despite sliding four places overall since 2019, Air New Zealand shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to innovation and passenger flexibility.

Between trialling sustainable dinnerware made of bamboo and exploring engines powered with hydrogen, the airline released a new set of domestic fare options this morning to make domestic flights even more flexible.

Something Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said is incredibly important due to the 'ongoing uncertainty due to COVID-19'.

The World's Top 10 Airlines of 2021

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. EVA Air

8. Qantas Airways

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Air France