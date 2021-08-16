Eye in the sky: Air New Zealand is on the hunt for winning photographs

Air New Zealand is looking for your perfect pictures of Aotearoa. Photo / Paul Skorupskas, Unsplash

Listen up, shutterbugs!

This Thursday is World Photography Day and to mark the occasion Air New Zealand's "eye in the sky" is looking for passengers' most photogenic holiday snaps.

The national carrier has asked for photographers to submit their best photos via social media using the hashtag #AirNZShareMe.

Just eight images will be selected for the grand prize: appearing in a showcase at the country's busiest airports. With digital billboards at Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch showing their top picks, you never know who might see your best holiday shot.

There's restrictions on the content of the images - only that they were taken anywhere in New Zealand or somewhere on the Air NZ network.

With many passengers currently shut out of the country the airline expects to see a lot of #Regrams and some serious holiday nostalgia.

"We're encouraging Kiwis to dig out their favourites, reshare them and who knows, they may just end up on a billboard," said the airlines' Global Brand and Marketing general manager Jeremy O'Brien.

The entry process couldn't be simpler. You'd better get tagging quick, though. Travellers have until midday tomorrow to get their photos seen.

Top picks so far include shots of snow-covered Southern Alps, a frosty Lake Pearson and the golden sands of Coromandel's Cathedral Cove.