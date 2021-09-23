Air NZ scrap single-use plastic in new trial of birchwood cutlery

Switching to a more sustainable serviceware option has the potential to remove around 28 million single-use plastic dishes and knives, forks and spoons from inflight every year. Photo / Supplied

Chicken, beef or veg? Whichever you choose, they'll all be served with a side of sustainability as Air New Zealand trials new eco-serviceware.

In a recent trial, the airline tested two different casserole dish materials, using sugarcane pulp and reusable plastic, along with a birchwood cutlery alternative on four of its Rarotonga flights.

If successful, the switch has the potential to remove around 28 million single-use plastic dishes and knives, forks and spoons from inflight every year.

The result? A marked reduction in plastic and carbon emissions.

After over a decade of single-use servicewear, Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said now was the time to roll out a more sustainable option.

"With an acute awareness of the impacts of plastic pollution, we're delivering serviceware that is designed for the culinary experiences of the future and reduces vast amounts of single-use plastic from our operation," she said.

The project has been in the works for a number of years, however, Geraghty said Covid provided a chance to accelerate the work.

"We want to build back better than before and moving towards more sustainable alternatives inflight is a key focus area of our strategy."

This will be just one more move Air New Zealand has made towards a more sustainable, plastic-free experience.

Since 2018, the airline has also transitioned 55 million single-use plastic items to lower-impact alternatives, or removed them entirely, across its global network and ground locations.