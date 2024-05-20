The woman filmed a video documenting her experience.

Should plus-size travellers get a free second seat?

A plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney claims she was “discriminated against” and denied wheelchair assistance because of her size at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

In a TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 78,000 times, the influencer is seen being wheeled into the jet bridge and then walking through the plane. Text overlaying the video shares her experience.

“My ordeal at SeaTac Airport will shock you,” reads the text. “This experience I’m about to share with you is yet another example of why employee sensitivity training, a demand outline in the Plus Size Travel Petition, is desperately needed.”

She claims she was discriminated against by an airport employee, after being refused wheelchair assistance.

When it was time to deplane the aircraft, she said the employee assigned to her walked away while commenting about her size, refusing to give wheelchair assistance to help the plus-size traveller.

She wrote, “I was then forced to walk up one of the longest jet bridges I’ve encountered and she didn’t stop.”

By the time she was finally allowed to reach the wheelchair and sit down, she shared that she was in a really bad condition: her lips were white, oxygen levels had dropped, and she almost fainted.

She claimed that by assuming that she could walk, the employee was discriminating against her because of her size alone, reiterating that other attendants had helped and wheeled their passengers up the jet bridge.

“This is discrimination. Nobody should be treated this way,” she writes at the end of the video, prompting others to share their own story too under The Plus Size Travel Petition at change.org.

The Plus Size Travel Petition she mentioned is the online petition she authored for plus-size travellers, advocating for comfortable and accessible travel for everyone, regardless of size.

As a plus size traveler, I know firsthand how uncomfortable and unsafe it can be to squeeze into a tiny airplane seat. That's why I believe that every plus size traveler should have access to a free second or even third seat on an airplane if needed. This isn't about asking for special treatment or luxury accommodations. It's simply about ensuring that all travelers have enough space to travel comfortably and safely, without fear of being discriminated against because of their size. I'm not alone in this opinion - many people agree that plane seats are too small even for the average person. By signing my petition and sharing it with your friends and family, you can help us work towards a more inclusive and accommodating air travel experience for everyone. Let's stand together and make some real change in the industry.

The petition calls out the need for intervention, asking, “The FAA should mandate that all airlines have a comprehensive customer-of-size policy that prioritises the comfort and well-being of ALL passengers.”

The petition also asks for additional accessible seats, reimbursement for “customers-of-size who purchase additional seats independently,” clear communication among airlines, accommodations for assistance, priority boarding, and larger lavatories, employee sensitivity training, and generally a better air travel experience for every type of body.

Many commented in support, some feeling sorry for her experience, and some advocating with her.

One commenter wrote, “Sending positivity! No one should be discriminated against for their body or abilities.”

Another one said, “I’m so sorry that happened to you. She definitely NEEDS more training. Smh.”

Another plus-size influencer, mechanicshopfemme, commented, “I’m so sorry, friend”.

While there are many positive comments, several people were critical of her experience.

One of the top comments wrote, “Could be the person wasn’t physically able to push her. I am certain that wasn’t in the job description. Level surface or downhill I could do it but I don’t know if it be able to up an incline.”

Another defended the staff member, writing: “If you think walking your own body up a jet bridge is hard imagine having to PUSH someone up it, especially as a smaller woman.”

Several people pointed out that the influencer appeared able to walk on the beach and on holiday in other videos.

“This is truly a question to clarify, not to be rude. What is the difference between walking on the plane (as you seemed able to do) vs off the plane?” one person wrote.

Some comments were aimed directly at the influencer’s weight rather than the circumstance at hand.

“The Chub Club Grifters drag society down just a bit more each day with their Narcissism & Insanity. Obesity IS deadly. It’s a life choice,” one person wrote.

Previously, Chaney had shared that she’s working with a senator to try and get plus-size passengers free extra plane tickets, however, slimmer passengers will have to foot the bill.





In a Daily Mail Online post on X (previously Twitter), netizens have shared a fair share of strongly-worded opinions, criticisms, and hate for the advocacy, claiming that it is unjust for passengers who will have to pay extra charges for their free second seats.

It is true that airplanes do need to be more accessible for all body types, with wheelchair-accessible lavatories and aisles, as well as bigger seats for all travellers, the idea of changing an entire aircraft is still a far reality.