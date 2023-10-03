Jaelynn Chaney's plus-sized travel petition has already attracted over 30,000 signatures. Photo / Instagram

A plus-size campaigner and influencer, who called on airlines to provide extra seats for obese passengers, has a new target for her mission to make travel more comfortable and accessible for all: hotel hallways.

Jaelynn Chaney, who is a US travel blogger based in British Columbia, says she is on a mission to make travel more accepting for holidaymakers of all sizes.

Since April Chaney has collected over 35,000 signatures to petition the US Federal Aviation Administration for change.

The petition asks that the US civil aviation body “mandate that all airlines have a comprehensive customer-of-size policy that prioritises the comfort and well-being of all passengers”.

Asking for additional seating and larger plane bathrooms, the traveller says she and her partner have experienced discrimination, “pain and bruises” trying to travel in aircraft that cannot safely accommodate them.

“We’re not asking for luxury: we’re asking for basic dignity.”

While the Plus-Size Advocate is yet to receive a response from the FAA and TSA, this week Chaney said she wanted to take the momentum from the #BodyEqualityInTravel campaign to address other aspects of travel.

“I’m on a mission to revolutionise the travel industry and make it a more accessible accepting accommodating place for all,” she says.

The influencer said that accommodation catering for plus-size travellers was a more than mere convenience but a “statement of respect for diverse needs and body types”.⁣

In a now viral TikTok she asked accommodation providers to up their plus-size game.

Publishing a 10-point plan via her TikTok account the influencer asked for hotels to “make elevators and hallways spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals and those utilising mobility devices”.

Her top ask was for clear information on a hotel’s “size-inclusive amenities”, to let larger travellers plan their trips without awkward incidents.

Plus-size passenger policy: Who should pay for an extra seat?

On Friday Chaney suggested that plus-size passengers should not be required to pay extra if they require a second seat.

She said the treatment of plus-size air travellers was “an issue that has long been swept under the rug”

Her petition called for airlines to “provide additional accessible seats to those that physically need it”, saying it was unfair for travellers to be penalised for their bodies, their comfort, or health.

Many US airlines already have Plus-size Traveller policies, although most require travellers to pay for at least part of an additional fare.

United Airlines says that if passengers cannot fit comfortably or safely in their seat, they will be required to buy an additional fare at full cost.

“You can buy an extra seat if you need one. It’ll cost you the same amount as your original if you buy them at the same time,” it said, adding that the price may change if bought on day of travel.

Although if an extra seat is not available, the airline will rebook plus-sized travellers on to another flight, and will pay overnight accommodation and expenses for travellers not in their home city.

Most airlines fly with seat-belt extenders, used to allow plus-size travellers to fit more comfortably in seats.

American Airlines says “If a customer needs extra space outside a single seat to travel safely, another seat is required.”

The carrier advises travellers requiring 2 adjacent to ask at time of booking or ask an airport agent to help find additional seating on their flight, although travellers will be “responsible for the fare difference”.

“If accommodations can’t be made on your original flight, you can buy seats on a different flight at the same price as your original seats.”

The petition which is collecting signatures via change.org is asking for airlines to standardise their plus-size travel policies, provide free additional seats to passengers who cannot fit comfortably into one standard seat, and calls for better training for airline and TSA workers to serve plus-size air passengers without prejudice.