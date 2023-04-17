Jae'lynn is petitioning airlines to offer free extra plane seats for larger passengers. Photo / Instagram; @jaebaeproductions

A plus-sized woman has demanded airlines provide free extra seats and make bathrooms bigger so that larger passengers can fly comfortably.

Travel blogger and body positive advocate Jae’lynn Chaney has divided opinion after starting a petition that urges the aviation industry to “protect” plus-size travellers.

The 26-year-old believes that all larger people should be entitled to a free second and third aeroplane seat if needed due to their size.

“Let’s just state facts, plus-size travellers need more space,” the Vancouver, Canada resident said in a TikTok video.

“Many people agree that plane seats are just too small, even for the average sized person.

“As a plus size traveller myself, I know how uncomfortable and unsafe it can be to squeeze into a tiny aeroplane seat.

“We are not asking for special treatment or luxury accommodations.

“We simply want enough space to travel comfortably, without being discriminated against because of our size.

“It is truly that simple. Let’s work together to make air travel more inclusive and accommodating for everyone.”

The couple say they have been discriminated against in the past while flying. Photo / Instagram; @jaebaeproductions

Jae’lynn is also demanding that airlines be forced to refund larger passengers for any extra seats they needed to purchase when booking to accommodate their size.

“As plus-size travellers, my partner and I have unfortunately experienced discrimination and discomfort while flying,’”she wrote in her controversial petition, which has already been signed by more than 5000 people.

“During a flight from Pasco to Denver, my fiance was subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them, amounting to discrimination.

“Similarly, on another flight, I was forced to occupy only one seat with immovable armrests that caused me pain and bruises.

“Being forced to occupy only one seat can result in pain and vulnerability to poor treatment from fellow passengers, including hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them.

“This mistreatment of plus-size passengers is unacceptable, and it highlights the urgent need for better policies that protect the dignity and rights of all passengers, regardless of size.”

She went on to state that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) should require all airlines to implement a clear “customer-of-size policy”.

“This policy should include clear guidelines on accommodating larger passengers, such as providing larger seats, seat belt extenders, and alternative seating arrangements,” Jae’lynn explained.

“We are also calling on the FAA to mandate that all new airplanes have at least one wheelchair accessible rest room.

“This change will improve accessibility for passengers of all sizes and abilities, allowing them to use the rest room comfortably and without difficulty.”

She went on to explain that airport security procedures also need to be more size-inclusive.

Some have agreed with her controversial ideas. Photo / Instagram, @jaebaeproductions

“The mistreatment and discrimination of plus-size travellers during Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings is another major issue that must be addressed,” she urged.

“To provide a safe and comfortable experience for all travellers, the TSA should implement clear guidelines for screening plus size travellers, train agents on how to respectfully interact with plus-size travellers, offer sensitivity training, and provide accessible screening equipment.”

Jae’lynn understands that the price of plane tickets would have to rise if she were to get her way, and concedes that non-overweight passengers could be faced with higher ticket prices to help cover improvements.

She also states that crew members should undergo training on “how to accommodate plus-size travellers, including handling sensitive situations and providing appropriate customer service.”.

Her idea has divided opinion, with many people stating that people’s weight should not be “someone else’s problem”.

On the other hand, some agreed with her petition and believed it would make for a more positive travelling experience for everyone.

“I am plus size and I get the discomfort, but I feel like it’s my responsibility,” one wrote.

“If it is too tight then I either deal with it or buy myself another seat.”

“I’m 6′10, I get cramped but I don’t deserve anything, I’m not better than anyone,” another said. “Pay for what you need or make a change.”

“I think this is great. Everyone can benefit from seats being slightly bigger,” one commented.

“My father is 130 pounds and even he thinks the seats are too small.”

“I am going on a flight in 2 days for the first time in four years and I’m terrified I won’t fit,” another shared. “This would ease my anxiety so much.”