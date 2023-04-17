For most people “a really bad day at the office” would involve troublesome colleagues, long meetings or botched projects.

For Paul Templer, a safari guide in Zimbabwe, it involved being half-swallowed by an angry male hippopotamus.

Templer was 28 and loving life as a certified tour guide who ran photography-focused safaris, he told CNN Travel - until one fateful day when he covered for a friend who was ill and couldn’t lead a Zambezi river tour for six clients.

It was March 9, 1996, and Templer clambered into one of three canoes, with two travellers in the front.

At first, things went smoothly. “Everyone was having a pretty good time,” Templer said. Then, they came to a group of around a dozen hippos.

Hippos are a typical sight along the river in Zimbabwe. Photo / Carol Atkinson

Cautious to maintain distance, Templer pulled his canoe to a side channel and waited for the other canoes to follow but turned around to see one canoe had drifted off course.

“Suddenly, there’s this big thud. And I see the canoe, like the back of it, catapulted up into the air. And Evans, the guide in the back of the canoe, catapulted out of the canoe,” he said. The two clients managed to stay in the canoe while Evans was pulled by a current towards a mother hippo and her calf.

Templer knew he had to act fast and paddled towards Evans. It was then he saw a large ripple In the water.

“I knew it was either a hippo or a really large crocodile coming at me,” he said.

“But I also knew that if I slapped the blade of my paddle on water... that’s really loud. And the percussion underwater seems to turn the animals away. So I slapped the water, and as it was supposed to do, the torpedo wave stops.”

Up to his waist in a hippo’s mouth

In a made-for-Hollywood movie moment, Templer reached Evans and leant over to pull him up.

“Our fingers almost touched. And then the water between us just erupted. Happened so fast I didn’t see a thing.”

Suddenly, Templer’s world went black. He could feel the river water around his legs but from the waist up he was warm and not wet but not dry either. There was also an immense pressure around his lower back that rendered him immobile.

A few seconds later, he realised he was up to his waist inside a hippo’s throat.

The situation may seem impossible but a fully-grown hippo can reach five metres in length, four metric tonnes in weight and can open their mouths to 150 degrees.

Despite being herbivores, a peek inside their mouth will reveal a row of flat molars as well as sharp, 51-centimetre-long canines used to defend themselves. They aren’t just for show either; the bite of a hippo is almost three times stronger than that of a lion, with the ability to cut an unlucky person in half.

So, while hippos are typically seen as mellow, slow-moving creatures, they account for hundreds of deaths every year.

Fortunately, Templer didn’t become another statistic that day.

‘He spat me out’

“I’m guessing I was wedged so far down its throat it must have been uncomfortable because he spat me out,” he said. After rising to the surface, gasping for air and coming face to face with Evans, he began racing for safety.

Yet Evans couldn’t keep up. So, when Templer turned back to grab him, he felt a now familiar clamp around his waist.

“I was just moving in for your classic lifesaver’s hold when - WHAM! - I got hit from below. So once again, I’m up to my waist down the hippo’s throat. But this time my legs are trapped but my hands are free.”

After failed attempts to reach his gun, the old male hippo spat him out again. This time, Templer didn’t waste a second and after glancing around for Evans, who he assumed had made it to safety, he began swimming.

“I come up for the stroke and swimming freestyle and I look under my arm - and until my dying day I’ll remember this - there’s this hippo charging in towards me with his mouth wide open bearing in before he scores a direct hit.”

Swallowed a second time

Sideways this time, Templer’s mid-section was held by the hippo’s massive tusks, while his legs, head and shoulders dangled out the sides. Then, the hippo begins thrashing, trying to tear him apart.

Luckily, Templer said he was able to time his breaths when the hippo dove underwater. Looking on, the horrified clients said it looked like a “vicious dog trying to rip apart a ragdoll”.

The entire attack lasted about three and a half minutes, by which point an apprentice guide called Mack risked his life and paddled a kayak close enough for Templer to reach out, grab hold and be pulled to a safe rock.

Evans had not been so fortunate and was “just gone” according to the panicked Mack. With one of his arms crushed, the other unable to move and blood pouring from his mouth, Templer tried to make a plan. They had two canoes, one paddle, six terrified clients and were missing the first aid kit, radio, guns and a guide.

A bid for safety

There was no other choice, Templer realised, they had to get off the rock and back to land as soon as possible. After Mack plugged a hole in Templer’s back with plastic wrap from a plate of snacks, they loaded him into the canoe and the other remaining guide, Ben, began paddling him.

Lying in the canoe, Templer was confronted with “a profound spiritual experience”.

“I had this incredible sense of peace and realisation this was my moment of choice. Like do I go, or do I stay? Do I close my eyes and drift off, or do I fight my way through this and stick around?”

He chose to stick around and when they reached the shore, he was driven eight hours to the nearest hospital where a surgeon was certain he would die. A month later, after several surgeries, he survived with both legs and one arm intact.

Rebuilding a life

Over the following weeks, Templar experienced a mix of relief at being alive and devastation for what he had lost. The next chapter of his life involved physical and occupational therapy in Zimbabwe and the UK plus a prosthesis.

Templer then moved to the US, got married and wrote a novel called What’s Left of Me. Today he works as a speaker.

Travellers shouldn’t be discouraged from doing a safari by Templer’s experience, which he says is an “anomaly” - but they should be with an expert.

“Absolutely go and do it. But hook yourself up with someone who knows what they’re doing out there,” he said.

How to stay safe on safari

The best way to stay safe according to Templer is to avoid danger in the first place; something that comes from educating yourself.

Visitors on a safari should always stay far away from all wild animals and follow guide instructions immediately. If you’re desperate for a close-up view, purchase high-quality binoculars or telephoto camera lenses.

It also pays to know an animal’s warning signals, which indicate when they’re about to attack. A hippo opening its mouth wide may seem like an innocent yawn but is actually an aggressive show of agitation. Grunting or shaking its head are also red flags.

If you’re on land, it’s worth knowing even Usain Bolt couldn’t outrun a charging hippo. So, if one comes towards you, your best bet for survival is climbing a tree or hiding behind a large rock.