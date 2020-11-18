Passenger shares the fee carry-on hack that got him banned

US carrier handed out a 2-year ban for the 'fraudulent' hack. Photo / Supplied, Spirit

A US budget airline has reportedly barred a passenger from their flights after he shared a sneaky baggage hack on his social media.

The passenger who is known as Rob K shared a method for avoiding carry-on luggage charges to his 180000 followers on TikTok in September. The fraudulent 'hack' involved altering the details on his e-ticket to increase his luggage allowance.

In a video Rob showed himself editing the boarding pass on his phone to add "1" piece of carry-on luggage to his allowance, while waiting in the departures lounge.

The influencer claims only to have been demonstrating how easy it would be to defraud the airline, and that he "didn't actually" use the scheme. However carrier Spirit Airlines, who issued the ticket, was not pleased.

In an updated TikTok post, Rob K appeared to share a letter from the airline banning him from flights.

In the video titled "Made it to the no fly list", Spirit Airlines was more upset with the fact the influencer broadcast the 'scam' to his substantial social media following.

"As you know you created a video on the social media platform TikTok showing users how to manipulate a Spirit Airlines boarding pass and fraudulently indicate they paid for a carry-on bag to the financial detriment of Spirit Airlines," read the letter.

"Additionally, as evidenced in the video's comments, you have also been advising users specifically on what cell phone application [they] should download to carry out the scam."

The apparent 2-year ban threatened the social media personality with trespass charges if he tried to use any of "Spirit's facilities".

The carrier said it would only reconsider its ban if the passenger apologised in writing with "unequivocal assurances that you will conduct yourself appropriately" on future flights.

According to Spirit "one carry-on item" such as a laptop or purse smaller than 45x35x20cm is included in a fare, but additional or oversize luggage demands a fee of between $40-$215.

Some online commentators voiced the opinion that the airline opened itself up to being scammed and that Spirit "should have thanked him for pointing out a flaw in their application."

Others were less generous pointed out that the passenger was instructing his followers how to conduct fraud.

Spirit Airlines has been contacted for statement on the incident.