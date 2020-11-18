Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Stuart Nash: Freedom campers out, discerning tourists in

3 minutes to read

Washing hung between trees by freedom campers in Kuirau Park, central Rotorua. Photo / Supplied, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Once she got over her disbelieving eyes, one Christchurch resident approached the female tourist who was washing her smalls in a public water fountain.

"I told her, 'We don't like this, this is disgusting,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.