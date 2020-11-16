Editorial: Donald Trump's loss may be helping Boris Johnson to reach for the reset button

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photos / AP

EDITORIAL

Can Boris Johnson learn from the fate of his fellow populist, coronavirus survivor and blond mop Donald Trump?

Despite being consistently likened to Trump, Johnson may try to turn that page.

The British Prime Minister has far more political experience than Trump and, unlike the United States President, he seems more likely to be able to adapt to changing circumstances and move on.

Nothing is quite as brutal as the sudden dive in power that an election loss brings.

Trump's head could still be spinning after the rush last week by allies and rivals to congratulate Joe Biden. Johnson was among the first foreign leaders to get a call from the President-elect.

The British Prime Minister said he had spoken to Biden and was looking forward to working with him on "shared priorities — from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic".

It comes at a time when Johnson is beset with crises and has been stuck with a reputation for incompetence and chaos. He is badly in need of a reset button.

So far he appears to be reaching for it, although the news yesterday that he is self-isolating after being in contact with an MP who developed the virus is a setback for any relaunch.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a struggle all year for Johnson with 1.3 million cases, 51,400 deaths and the re-imposition of restrictions. Dozens of Johnson's own Tory MPs are opposed to any extension of them. Britain is the first country in Europe to reach 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The virus has also placed pressure on the country's unity with regional approaches and variations in severity. Support for Scottish independence has increased in polling.

In Westmister, Johnson has lost ground to an impressive opponent in Labour leader Keir Starmer and the two main parties are level-pegging.

Boris Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings was pictured exiting the British Prime Minister's 10 Downing Street office through the front door.

Johnson has just removed two powerful aides, communications director Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings, widely seen as the power behind the PM at No 10 Downing St. Both played central roles in the pro-Brexit campaign. Cummings notoriously travelled 420km during lockdown in May, breaking government rules.

Johnson faces a self-imposed deadline of the year's end to come up with a Brexit deal with the European Union. The two sides are in talks but there are divides on fishing and rules over state help for businesses.

If the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 without a deal, World Trade Organisation rules will apply - meaning tariffs on many imports and exports. That wouldn't be good news after the economic pain of the pandemic.

With the election of Biden, the US will be pushing for a multilateral approach among allies towards dealing with international problems.

The Biden camp has already made it crystal clear that the President-elect does not want Brexit to undermine the Good Friday Agreement on peace in Northern Ireland and a future US-UK trade deal is dependent on that.

A week ago the House of Lords opposed legal changes instigated by Johnson which the EU says risk a hard border between Northern Ireland and the republic of Ireland.

As the Brexit countdown continues, Johnson faces intense lobbying from the EU, US, MPs, and business groups keen to avoid major disruption and costs.

The tea leaves could now be pointing towards Johnson shifting towards a less hardline and a more prepared-to-compromise approach on Brexit and other issues.

That's the way the winds of change appear to be blowing and it could represent Johnson's best chance for a fresh start to boost his leadership.