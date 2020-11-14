Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Turning a blind eye to bullying no longer an option

2 minutes to read

The threat of abuse and harm hangs heavy over too many New Zealand kids. Photo / Kellie Blizard, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft said Unicef's most recent report into bullying ranked New Zealand as among the worst in the world.

The latest installment from the Growing Up in NZ study, released this week,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.