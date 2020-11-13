Editorial: Pike River Mine losses still cut deep 10 years on

Cloe Nieper, senior florist and owner of Flair Flowers in Greymouth. Photo / Brett Phibbs

EDITORIAL

Those forever connected to the events at Pike River Mine on November 19, 2010 have difficult days ahead as the 10th anniversary of the tragedy comes around.

Cloe Nieper will be at her mainstreet Greymouth florist this week helping prepare tributes for the families still grieving the 29 men who did not return from the mine that day. She has some idea how they feel. She lost Kane, 33, her husband and the father of her young son. Such anniversaries, as Cloe told our journalist Kim Knight, are a day to get through.

The political football that the recovery process has become has also heaped further distress on the Pike River Mine families. Some may rather the issue is set aside this week, while others will hope it energises the efforts. In either case, acknowledging the loss still felt by this community should be foremost in our hearts and minds.

At 3.44pm on Thursday — 10 years to the minute since the mine exploded - underground workers employed by the Pike River Recovery Agency will stop work to observe the silence. We should also take that opportunity.

To Cloe, and all those thrown into turmoil on that spring afternoon, we hope you feel our arms around you in the hopes our comfort can help you find strength.

It is said that major tragedies scar a nation. But it is also a truth that those most keenly and closely affected are the ones who must bear the wounds.