Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Police failed to tell Lucy Letby she could be facing further charges

By Tim Sigsworth & Sarah Knapton
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Police failed to notify Lucy Letby about possible new charges, says her barrister. Photo / Supplied

Police failed to notify Lucy Letby about possible new charges, says her barrister. Photo / Supplied

Police failed to tell Lucy Letby that she could be facing further charges, forcing her to find out through “gossipy” leaks to the press, her barrister has complained.

Mark McDonald, defending Letby, said it was concerning that police did not “have the courtesy” to inform her legal team that it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World