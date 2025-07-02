“We will cross every bridge when we get to it, but if Lucy is charged I know we have a whole army of internationally renowned medical experts who will totally undermine the prosecution’s unfounded allegations.”

‘Carefully consider the evidence’

Letby, 35, from Herefordshire, was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others while working at the Countess of Chester in 2015 and 2016.

But since the trial, scores of scientists, medics and politicians have come forward to question how the trial was conducted, while a panel of eminent experts has reviewed the cases and concluded that there were no murders.

Jeremy Hunt, who was health secretary during the period when Letby worked at the Countess of Chester, has said there are “serious and credible” concerns regarding the conviction.

The case is currently under consideration by the Criminal Cases Review Commission, which looks into potential miscarriages of justice. The CCRC is expected to report back by Christmas.

Following her convictions, Cheshire Constabulary announced that it would be investigating more attacks at the Countess of Chester and elsewhere, and officers have interviewed Letby in prison on several occasions.

A spokesman for the force said: “We can confirm that Cheshire Constabulary has submitted a full file of evidence to the CPS for charging advice regarding the ongoing investigation into deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neonatal units of both the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital as part of Operation Hummingbird.”

The CPS confirmed that it had received the file and said it would “carefully consider the evidence to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought”.

A spokesman said: “As always, we will make that decision independently, based on the evidence and in line with our legal test.”

This week, Cheshire Constabulary also announced that it had arrested three former managers from the Countess of Chester over allegations of gross negligence manslaughter and corporate manslaughter.

The three, who have not been named, are being investigated over claims that they did not do enough to stop Letby from attacking babies at the hospital. All have been bailed without charge.

However, the decision was met by criticism from legal experts.

Ernest Aduwa, a leading criminal defence lawyer and partner at Stokoe Partnership Solicitors, said: “If there is evidence of criminal negligence it should be pursued, but the timing and method of these arrests suggest a desire to be seen to act, rather than a clear, evidence-led necessity.

“The police have stated that this does not affect Letby’s convictions, but one must question whether these arrests serve any genuine legal purpose at this stage.

“It is essential that investigations into institutional failings are thorough and impartial, and the focus should remain on establishing facts rather than creating spectacle. The victims’ families, the public, and the accused all deserve a process that is fair, transparent and free from the taint of opportunism.”