NZ summer travel: Five new things to do on the West Coast

The new Glacier Heli Hike in Franz Josef takes hikers by helicopter to 1200m above sea level. Photo / Franz Josef Glacier Guides

1. Glacier Heli Hike, Franz Josef

Glacier hiking at Franz Josef Glacier isn't new per se, but now it takes visitors to ice that hasn't been landed on in 20 years. Whereas helicopters once landed at 750m, now hikers start their adventure at 1200m above sea level. This higher altitude is more vulnerable to the West Coast's temperamental weather, meaning that it's more exclusive — but those lucky enough to get to the top will witness towers of moving ice, explore deep blue crevasses, and take in unparalleled views out to the Tasman Sea. Operated by The Helicopter Line, with guided services provided by Franz Josef Glacier Guides, a two-hour tour is $485 for adults and $455 for children aged 8 to 14. helicopter.co.nz

2. Waiho Hot Tubs, Franz Josef

Franz Josef's Waiho Hot Tubs have been open for just over a year, but already they're making a splash, or perhaps more accurately, a calming ripple. Nestled in the West Coast's lush rainforest, the four private wood-fired hot tubs — each big enough for two couples — feel entirely secluded yet are strolling distance from the town's main strip of restaurants and accommodation. Packages are on offer — including dinner at local favourite SnakeBite Brewery and a night's stay at the Bella Vista Motel — but if you're after truly affordable indulgence, you can also BYO bubbles and snacks. Hour-long soak sessions start from $79, with the evening hours reserved for adults only. waihohottubs.co.nz

3. Betsey Jane Eatery & Bar, Fox Glacier

Named for the faithful dog that accompanied 19th-century surveyor Charles Edward Douglas on his exploratory journeys to map the West Coast, Betsey Jane is Fox's newest restaurant. Situated on the road out to Lake Matheson, the former two-bedroom cottage has been transformed into a light-filled space, with porch-front views of the surrounding mountains and farmland. Within only a year of operation, it's established itself as one of the best spots to eat in town, known for its burgers, including the crispy buttermilk chicken burger, and vegan options. It's open Monday through Saturday from 4pm until late.

4. Kawatiri Coastal Trail, Buller District

When the West Coast Wilderness Trail opened in 2013, it redefined what cycling on the West Coast could look like. Not just an activity for adventurous mountain bikers with impressive calf muscles, it's become increasingly popular for all skill levels, thanks to gently graded trails and e-bikes. Running from Westport to Tauranga Bay, the new Kawatiri Coastal Trail is building on this momentum. Winding through wetlands, coastal forest, a wildlife sanctuary, and historic sites for 16.5km, its highlights include the Nile River suspension bridge. Watch this space: More sections are due to open later in 2022. When complete, the trail will be 55km in length, and connect Westport to Charleston. kawatiricoastaltrail.co.nz

5. Lake Gault Track, Fox Glacier

For 20 years, Lake Gault — rumoured to rival Lake Matheson for its reflective qualities — was all but inaccessible to anyone except for seasoned, hardcore trampers. That changed in 2019 and throughout 2020, as DoC staff and volunteers worked to restore the track. Now, the newly upgraded pathway is accessible for walkers who have a half-day to spend wandering through the ancient podocarps and mossy undergrowth. Although the 8km track starts at the same spot as the Lake Matheson walk, it sits at a slightly higher elevation, offering expansive views of the Southern Alps — and a chance to hear rare Rowi kiwi, which were released in the area in 2018. doc.govt.nz

- Jessica Wynne Lockhart