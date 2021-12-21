New things to do in NZ this summer: Waitaki

Nest Tree Houses offer one-of-a-kind treehouse accommodation. Photo / Cindy Mottelet

1. Casa Nova House, Ōamaru

For a taste of luxury, book into the newly renovated Casa Nova House bed and breakfast. Built in 1861, the impressive mid-Victorian building, which has been designated Category 1 status by Heritage New Zealand, earned its name (Italian for "new house") as it was quite literally the first dwelling mansion in Ōamaru. Now, having lovingly been restored by hosts Katrina and Brenda (alongside Coco, the miniature dachshund), the three guest bedrooms are opulent, luxurious and full of whimsy. From the velvet curtains right down to the light switch fixtures, every single detail has been meticulously thought of. Downstairs, Restaurant 1861 serves up delicious fare, specialising in flavourful tapas-style dishes.

Casanovahouse.co.nz

Casa Nova House bed and breakfast was built in 1861 and the mid-Victorian building remains impressive. Photo / Cindy Mottelet

2. Nest Tree Houses, Hakataramea Valley

To truly get away from it all, take a 40-minute drive out of Ōamaru to a one-of-a-kind treehouse accommodation. This certainly isn't the treehouse of your childhood – it's a secluded, luxury hideaway complete with a sauna and outdoor cedar-stoked bathtub, all perched high in the branches overlooking the dramatic Hakataramea Valley. The floor-to-ceiling windows ensure you get a perfect view of the dazzling night sky, while an indoor gas fireplace keeps you toasty, no matter the season. You're not likely to want to leave the property so, thankfully, there's a barbecue and well-kitted-out kitchenette. Or, opt in for their dining additions and wake to a basket of warm cinnamon buns.

nesttreehouses.com

3. Del Mar, Ōamaru

Grab a table with a view at Ōamaru's newest offering for foodies, Del Mar. Overlooking the waterfront, this stylish new restaurant offers up fresh seafood, ceviche and fish sliders, as well as delicious pizzas, burgers and a sensational selection of gelato. After dinner, make sure you head next door to the Ōamaru Blue Penguin Colony, which operates evening viewings year-round. In peak season (August to February) more than 200 penguins come to shore each night, which you can spot riding in on the waves and waddling up to their homes.

delmar.nz

4. The Old Confectionery, Ōamaru

For a sweet night's stay, book into The Old Confectionery, where you'll find striking boutique apartments with old-world glamour and charm. Once the home of Rice's Confectionery, the historical site was completely overhauled and revamped by Katrina and David Menzies, who bought the derelict building in 2016. The transformation has been nothing short of incredible, with the pair restoring the building – dating back to 1879 – to its original grandeur. Situated in the heart of the seaside town and within walking distance to the waterfront and historic precinct, it's a hard spot to beat for convenience.

oldconfectionery.co.nz

Book into The Old Confectionery, where you'll find striking boutique apartments and old-world glamour. Photo / Cindy Mottelet

5. High Country Salmon, Twizel

Prepared to work for your dinner? Serve up your own impressive catch of the day by taking a trip to High Country Salmon to hook your very own glacial mountain chinook or king salmon. Located between the Waitaki and Mackenzie districts, the constant flow of pristine water makes the salmon firm in flesh, mild on the palate and simply delicious. Their new Catch-A-Fish experience lets you hook your own fish with no experience required, no gear needed and no hassles, and is suitable for all ages.

highcountrysalmon.co.nz

- Alice Frances

Check alert level restrictions, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz