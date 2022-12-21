Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's GM Customer and Aeronautical Commercial talks tourism comeback and how Auckland Airport is ready for the influx of people. Video / NZ Herald

In a bid to keep travellers and employees happy over the holidays, Auckland Airport has launched a new campaign asking holidaymakers to share a smile with frontline staff.

Busy airports equal heightened tension. Fact.

From delays and queues to unexpected hiccups and huge passenger numbers, Auckland Airport is anticipating increased levels of stress over the coming weeks.

“This will absolutely be our busiest season of travel since the pandemic” said Auckland Airport’s General Manager Customer and Aeronautical Commercial Scott Tasker, adding that “internationally our industry is still rebuilding.”

In response, the team has launched an initiative called #airsmiles to celebrate summer and keep morale high.

It’s as simple as sharing a smile with fellow travellers and Auckland Airport staff.

Tasker acknowledged there will be trying circumstances, but said a warm smile was ‘contagious’ and heartening.

“It’s a simple thing that can lift the mood of everyone around us.”

With heavy foot traffic a given over the holidays, Auckland Airport predicts at least 50,000 people to fly in and out of New Zealand between December 23 and Christmas Eve alone.

Busy periods don’t always bode well for frontline workers.

“When emotions run high airport employees can be the target,” says Tasker, “which can be really difficult for our teams.”

It may seem like a small gesture but a simple smile could make all the difference to someone’s day. As Tasker explains, it “can mean everything to someone who’s doing their best.”

The campaign, designed to raise a smile between both the instigator and receiver will feature on billboards and digital displays across Auckland Airport, as well as on social media.

“It’s all about reminding people we are doing our best and we’re all it in together, so let’s support each other to get through the summer peak,” says Tasker.

If all that doesn’t incite a smile on passengers’ faces, a chance to win big just might.

Throughout the campaign, travellers are also invited to share their own #airsmiles images on Auckland Airport’s social media platforms for the chance to win five days and five nights of valet parking at the international or domestic terminals.