No Hula-Hooping, no peeing in the ocean: 11 rules that might surprise travellers

Venice asks tourists not to roll their luggage loudly over bridges. Photo / 123RF

In Florence, a law forbids people from eating and drinking on the street in select locations during peak mealtimes. Snack on a porchetta panini in the wrong place at the wrong time and risk a ticket, according to Debra Levinson, founder and owner of Mr & Mrs Italy, a tour operator.

The more minor regulations are not always widely known or clearly displayed. If you don’t see signage, ask a tour guide or hotel concierge, or pick up cues from the locals.

“When in Rome, do as the Romans do,” Levinson said. “Look around. Do you see people sitting on the Spanish Steps?” That violation can get you into some trouble.

Enforcement might be lax, but the law is the law. So follow these rules, no matter how peculiar they may seem.

In Spain, the ocean is not a loo

In Spain, some beachy destinations prohibit swimmers from treating the sea or sand like a giant toilet bowl. In May 2021, the town of Vigo enacted a ban on “physiological evacuation in the sea or on the beach,” finable by about $785 ($1372), according to Spain’s tourism office in New York.

Málaga, on Costa del Sol, has a similar law against public tinkling, in addition to rules banning such recreational activities as juggling a football or playing paddle tennis during peak summer months.

Don’t run out of gas on the Autobahn

On Germany’s Autobahn, driving fast is allowed; running out of gas is not. Cars are not allowed to stop on the side of the super-speedy thoroughfare for avoidable reasons, such as an empty tank. Also, passing on the right can result in hefty fees.

“It’s considered dangerous because drivers expect overtaking to happen on the left side,” said German National Tourist Office spokeswoman Liv Boeing.

On Germany’s Autobahn, running out of fuel is illegal. Photo / 123RF

Clog ban on Capri

On the ritzy Italian island of Capri, clogs are footwear non grata, but not because they are a fashion crime. On the cobblestone streets, the clunky wooden shoes can sound like a stampede of wild horses.

“This is more of a historic regulation than a widely enforced law,” Levinson said, “though the noise nuisance aspect is real.”

Also in the Italian shoe department: for precipitous cliffside treks, Cinque Terre National Park requires “clothing and equipment appropriate to the degree of difficulty of the routes undertaken”, according to the park’s bylaws. Translation: no flip-flops or sandals that show off your pedi. The dress code requires “closed shoes, with sculpted and non-slip soles, preferably waterproof and covering the ankle”.

In Greece, high heels are not welcome at ancient landmarks, such as the Acropolis, Parthenon and Epidaurus Theatre. The spiky shoes can damage the fragile flooring.

Capri bans clogs because they make too much noise on the cobbled streets. Photo / 123RF

No building sandcastles in Italy

The small Italian beach town of Eraclea, in the Venice area, discourages beachgoers from building sandcastles, because it considers them potential obstructions. Levinson said enforcement is more about maintaining beach access than issuing fines.

Ditch the giant Hula-Hoop in Vegas

Even though Fremont St’s pedestrian mall resembles a circus, the Las Vegas City Council does not permit such cirque contraptions as unicycles or Hula-Hoops wider than 1.2m. However, the more common 91cm hip-swingers are allowed.

Leave the seashells on Sardinia’s seashore

On the Italian island of Sardinia, beachcombing is a no-no. Visitors can face up to about US$3100 ($5419) in fines for pocketing sand, pebbles, stones or shells. Transportation officials will check passengers’ bags for the pilfered goods. An activist group called Robbed and Plundered Sardinia estimates that visitors abscond with about five tonnes of organic material each year.

“Enforcement has increased,” Levinson said, “and airport officials actively inspect for contraband sand.”

Getting busted for sand thieving is pricey: around US$530 to US$3100.

Sardinia fines tourists thousands for stealing sand or seashells from its beaches. Photo / 123RF

Coin limits in Canada

In Canada, if you want to lighten your coin purse by paying in change, the law says not so fast. The Currency Act limits how many coins you can use per purchase, such as $10 on denominations between 10 cents and $1. Overall, you can’t exceed 20 toonies ($2 coins) or 25 loonies ($1) in a single payment.

The Public Behaviour Bylaw in Calgary covers the usual bad behaviours, such as fighting and spitting, plus a restriction on the placement of feet in public places. They don’t belong on tables, benches, planters or sculptures. The price for putting your tootsies on the outdoor furniture? Up to about US$200 in fines.

In Singapore, flush after using

Singapore is known for its decorum rules, such as no spitting or chewing gum. Add to the list having to flush after using a public toilet. If you skip the final step, you could face a penalty of up to about US$110 for a first offence, plus a max of about US$30 for each day your transgression remains in the bowl. To tackle “table littering”, the National Environment Agency requires diners at food courts, coffee shops and “hawker centres,” an open-air complex of stalls, to clear their trays and dishes. Leaving rubbish could result in a warning or fine.

Don't forget to flush in Singapore.

No stashing cloudberries in Norway

In Norway, you can pick cloudberries, the Nordic fruit that resembles salmon roe, in “open country”. Landowners in three counties – Nordland, Troms and Finnmark – can forbid foraging on their property unless you consume the berries “on the spot”, according to the Norwegian Environment Agency.

Banish the condiments in Uruguay

If you’re looking to sprinkle salt or squirt mayo or ketchup on your restaurant meal, you won’t find it. As part of a health movement, the capital city of Montevideo banned dining establishments from setting out the high-sodium condiments.

Go naked or go home in Germany

Rostock, Germany, recently announced new regulations for its nudist beaches, requiring beachgoers to wear their full birthday suits – no swimwear allowed. The public order office will enforce the rules, which the city hopes will ease tensions between naturists and clothed sunbathers. Boeing, the German tourism spokeswoman, said violators will not face fines but will be asked to leave the nudist areas if they refuse to strip down.

Germany’s Rostock nudist beaches now require full nudity – no swimwear allowed. Photo / 123RF

This story originally appeared in The Washington Post.