Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel
Updated

No Hula-Hooping, no peeing in the ocean: 11 rules that might surprise travellers

By Andrea Sachs
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

There are local rules and expectations to reckon with that can catch travellers out – at a cost. Photo / Getty Images

There are local rules and expectations to reckon with that can catch travellers out – at a cost. Photo / Getty Images

Cities and countries say their laws are meant to keep tourist destinations clean and safe for travellers and locals. However, these 11 unusual rules might surprise some travellers, writes Andrea Sachs

In Venice’s historic centre, thou shalt not do a lot of things.

No eating or drinking outside restaurants, cafes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel