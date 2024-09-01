Eating and drinking etiquette and traditions you should know before travelling the world. Photo / 123rf

To demystify some of the varied rules and expectations, a group of expert researchers from American online remittance service, Remitly have collected and summarised a selection of drinking and dining “must knows” from across the world.

The Remitly team looked at Google search results for “food and drink etiquette in [country]” across 180 countries. They also researched popular Reddit forums, before curating a comprehensive Food and Drink Etiquette Map of the World which they feature on their website.

Here are some of their findings.

Dining etiquette

From choosing the right utensils (whether it’s your classic spoon and fork, chopsticks, or bare hands) to knowing the correct order of dishes to eat, dining in a foreign country can be tricky.

Social and cultural norms are learned through repeated experience. Knowing these and trying to do it out of respect for one’s culture is important.

Generally, locals are welcoming when tourists are curious and open to trying their food and traditions. Some locals might find it charming, entertaining even, to watch foreigners try their food and learn their ways of eating.

Manners play a big part in eating etiquette. In Nepal, it’s considered rude if you don’t offer food to others, and in Turkmenistan, Singapore, and Japan, it’s deemed rude (and sometimes illegal) to eat while walking. You might also need to learn a few traditions when it comes to communal eating. In Mali, a meal is often eaten from a community bowl, while in Tuvalu, the sharing of meals is common among neighbours.

Eating while walking may be normal in some countries like the USA, but in Asian countries, it's considered rude. Photo / 123rf

A few etiquette rules are also observed when dining with other people. For example, Armenians only accept an invitation to dine at someone’s house after the third offer. In Kuwait, you’re expected to bring a small gift when you’re invited for a meal, and in Bulgaria, bringing yellow flowers to dinner is frowned upon since these symbolise death and hatred.

Dining traditions are as diverse as they are common. One of Colombia’s and Venezuela’s customs is to not eat with your bare hands, which contradicts African countries’ love for eating barehand. In the Central African Republic, it’s a sign of respect to eat with your hands. Eating with your hands is such a common practice in Libya, they even have a tradition of dipping three fingers into a bowl of perfumed water before each meal.

A country’s dining etiquette can also be connected with the country’s religion, such as in Brunei, where drinking, eating or smoking during the fasting month is illegal. Similarly, Saudi Arabian hosts must proclaim ”Bismillah” before the group eats or drinks, no matter the occasion.

Remitly’s infographic also featured more specific traditions such as Mexico’s “don’t eat watermelon at night” rule. Similarly, in Japan, mixing wasabi and soy sauce is a big no-no.

Tourists might also be shocked by a country’s cuisine. Vegetarians visiting Bhutan should be aware that vegetable dishes can include dried meat.

Drinking etiquette

If you enjoy going for a drink while on holiday, it’s not a bad shout to research the country’s drinking traditions or you might find yourself confused.

First off, you should have an understanding of the drinking policies and laws in the country you’re visiting, such as the legal drinking age.

Some rules you might not even think possible. Remitly’s map includes the United Kingdom’s confusing law, Section 12 of the Licensing Act 1872, which makes being drunk in a pub technically illegal. While in Romania, making moonshine at home is legal.

Respect plays a big role in drinking customs. South Koreans turn their heads away from elders when drinking to show respect, and in the Philippines, some pour a drop of their beverage on the ground as an offering to spirits before drinking.

Specific manners around pouring and serving drinks are also given importance. In Pakistan, guests shouldn’t pour their own drinks, leaving it to the host or waiter. In Cambodia, locals might consider it rude if you decline a drink.

Let your host pour your drink. Photo / 123rf

It’s not all about alcohol. There are myriad customs when it comes to drinking coffee and tea. What’s more, how you drink tea will also vary for every type of meal, whether it’s a luxurious Japanese tea ceremony, or a simple tea served at home.

The Japanese tea ceremony is famously slower, with an emphasis on serving each dish with purpose. Meanwhile, tea is served in three stages in Niger, getting sweeter with each round.

You might be accustomed to drinking a full cup of tea, but when visiting Kazakhstan, you can expect a half-full cup. In Morocco, you may find your tea served in a shot glass.

More importantly, there are also a few rules and norms surrounding drinking based on your sex, such as in Malawi, where it’s socially unacceptable for women to drink at all.

