We’ve compiled five of the best, most loved, and unique restaurants in New York City that are guaranteed to put your taste buds in a tizz.

La Grande Boucherie

Let’s start with one of the fanciest spots in New York: La Grande Boucherie. This elegant French brasserie transports you to the heart of Paris with its opulent art nouveau decor and authentic cuisine.

For those who love an open, sophisticated, and refreshing layout, the La Grande Boucherie boasts a soaring, arched skylight inside, and a stunning alfresco dining section that is available year-round.

The eyes are not the only ones eating in the elegant La Grande Boucherie. From tasty breakfasts (think eggs benedict, steak, and freshly squeezed orange juice), to curated lunch and dinner menus, and of course, an extensive wine and liquor list — La Grande Boucherie offers a memorable fine dining experience that showcases the best of French cuisine.

145 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

boucherieus.com

Gramercy Tavern

Now, if we’re talking about a timeless New York classic, Gramercy Tavern is the one to check out. Located in the Flatiron district, this Michelin-starred establishment is revered for its farm-to-table approach, showcasing seasonal ingredients in every dish.

Gramercy Tavern is famously known for its a la carte menu, but they also offer the greenmarket lunch at the Dining Room, where chef Mike Anthony and the team create a seasonal menu that highlights the best local ingredients.

Aside from its delicious food, the charm of the restaurant is found in its warm and inviting atmosphere. With its rustic yet refined setting, Gramercy Tavern has provided excellent service throughout its 30 years of residency in New York.

42 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003

gramercytavern.com

Try the roasted sirloin of beef with cranberry beans, wild mushroom, salsify, bacon, and bone marrow at the Gramercy Park Tavern in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Katz’s Delicatessen

New York is known to be a bustling city — filled with people who are busy and are always on-the-go. Lucky for both locals and tourists in the area, there are a lot of grab-and-go places that serve fantastic food.

One of these is Katz’s Delicatessen, a legendary institution that has been serving the Lower East Side with delicious pastrami sandwiches since 1888.

Known for its bustling atmosphere and no-frills decor, Katz’s is the go-to spot for a quick and delicious meal. Loyal patrons and curious visitors alike cannot resist the hand-carved meats and inviting atmosphere. Ordering the deli’s iconic pastrami on rye is a quintessential New York experience. Who wouldn’t want to eat the perfectly seasoned meat, on soft rye bread soaked with the meat’s savoury juices? It’s legendary for a reason.

205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002

katzsdelicatessen.com

Get the classic Pastrami on Rye at Katz's. Photo / Katz's Delicatessen

Mama’s Too

New York takes pride in pizza, to the extent of having a decades-long battle with the Italians (and Chicagoans) to secure the title of “best pizza in the world”. But don’t cast your vote without tasting Mama’s Too’s pizza, because its tasty slices will likely change your mind.

Despite being a modern pizzeria on the Upper West Side, Mama’s Too has quickly gained a reputation for serving some of the best slices in NYC.

Its modern twist on traditional New York pizza has ensured very high pizza rankings. Imagine the perfect slice, with its charred crust and soft dough, paired with myriad creative toppings such as the regaled Angry Nonna; an XL slice spread with hot soppressata, aged mozzarella, Calabrian chilli oil and hot honey.

If you’re not a pizza guy or gal, there are sandwich options available at both locations. The Cuban Sandwich is a must-try, and packed with slow-roasted pork, Cotto ham, melted Swiss, nduja mustard, aioli and pickles.

2750 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

www.mamastoo.com

Don't leave New York without having a slice of pizza. Photo / 123rf

The Cauldron

If you’re a fan of wizards, potions, sorcery, and magic, you’ll love the Cauldron.

This immersive bar and restaurant offers a dining experience like no other, with its whimsical interior, communal seating, and potion-making classes that conclude with inventive cocktails.

The Cauldron combines the magic of fantasy, molecular mixology and culinary creativity to create an inviting space where magic enthusiasts can mingle over a cocktail.

The potion making class is a two-hour experience which starts with a welcome drink poured with your magic wand, followed by “self-brewing” two cocktails or mocktails. This experience is perfect for those who love to meet new people or simply talk to other like-minded wizards. Stay at the bar to eat wizard tapas, share charcuterie boards, or enjoy another drink.

127 W 26th Street, New York, NY 10001

thecauldron.io/nyc

If these five restaurants tickle your fancy and you’re up for an adventure, Restaurant Week Summer 2024 invites foodies to discover more of New York’s culinary diversity for an affordable price.

From July 22 to August 18, diners can indulge in prix-fixe dining at over 600 top-tier restaurants across all five boroughs, showcasing more than 50 cuisines in 70 neighbourhoods. Savour two-course lunches and three-course dinners priced at just (US) $30, $45, or $60, and explore the best of New York’s vibrant dining scene.

Check out the full list of participating restaurants at nyctourism.com/restaurantweek

Checklist

NEW YORK CITY

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with Air NZ and Qantas, taking about 16 hours.

DETAILS

visitnewyork.com