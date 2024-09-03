Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / News

Seven injured after severe turbulence rocks United Airlines flight

By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
One passenger was hospitalised and six others received injuries after a flight was hit by severe turbulence. Photo / 123rf

One passenger was hospitalised and six others received injuries after a flight was hit by severe turbulence. Photo / 123rf

One passenger was hospitalised and six others were injured after a United Airlines flight was struck by severe turbulence.

On August 28, United Airlines flight UA1196 departed from Mexico’s Cancun International Airport and headed directly for Chicago, US.

Roughly 1.5 hours into the flight, the Boeing 737 was rocked by turbulence as it flew over Louisiana, the US Federal Aviation Association (FAA) said in a statement.

FAA said that the flight was forced to make an emergency landing and it “landed safely at Memphis International Airport around 2.50 local time”.

According to officials, rough weather conditions led to the turbulence which resulted in seven people receiving injuries - one of whom was treated in hospital.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The airline said: “United Flight 1196 diverted to Memphis [Wednesday] afternoon after encountering a brief period of severe turbulence while the seatbelt sign was on.

“Paramedics met the aircraft at the gate and transported one passenger to the hospital.”

The extent of the injuries is not yet clear.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The ordeal comes after a recent spate of turbulence incidents.

Last month, crew members were smashed against the plane’s roof after an easyJet flight was rocked by severe turbulence and plunged 200m.

Daily Mail reported that 20 minutes after take-off, while cabin crew were preparing for the inflight meal service, the Airbus A320 was suddenly shaken by severe turbulence and unexpectedly dropped a couple of hundred metres.

Two crew members were injured after getting smashed against the ceiling, prompting the flight to divert to Rome.

On August 11, six flight attendants were reportedly injured when an EVA Air flight was rocked by strong turbulence.

Images of the aftermath posted on social media by passengers showed a scene of disarray, with food, beverages and meal trays scattered along the aisle.

On August 4, 10 passengers and four cabin crew members received minor injuries after severe turbulence struck a Korean Air flight.

Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News