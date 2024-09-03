Seven injured after severe turbulence rocks United Airlines flight

One passenger was hospitalised and six others received injuries after a flight was hit by severe turbulence. Photo / 123rf

One passenger was hospitalised and six others received injuries after a flight was hit by severe turbulence. Photo / 123rf

One passenger was hospitalised and six others were injured after a United Airlines flight was struck by severe turbulence.

On August 28, United Airlines flight UA1196 departed from Mexico’s Cancun International Airport and headed directly for Chicago, US.

Roughly 1.5 hours into the flight, the Boeing 737 was rocked by turbulence as it flew over Louisiana, the US Federal Aviation Association (FAA) said in a statement.

FAA said that the flight was forced to make an emergency landing and it “landed safely at Memphis International Airport around 2.50 local time”.

According to officials, rough weather conditions led to the turbulence which resulted in seven people receiving injuries - one of whom was treated in hospital.