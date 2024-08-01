The Australian government is facing pressure to make a change in traveller processes. Photo / 123rf

For some, it’s become a relic of simpler times. Now Australia may be getting closer to embracing something New Zealand has for a year.

There are many things part of the travelling experience that are dull, yet necessary. For a lot of passengers, high on such a list is having to fill out some type of arrival declaration form.

Fumbling to locate a pen, retrieving the passport you had just tucked away to find its number, making sure you haven’t accidentally said you have nothing to declare when you do. If you can relate to any of this, you’re not the only one.

The Australian government now faces mounting pressure to “do away with antiquated systems” and scrap the paper declaration form all together.

On Tuesday, the Australian Chamber for Commerce and Industry (ACCI) - a network of 160 business associations - released its Future Traveller Strategy in which it called for the Incoming Passenger Card (IPC) to be eradicated. The action was one recommendation out of several on ways to “modernise” passenger processing at Australian air and seaports.