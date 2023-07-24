Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Life in the fast lane: Push to ditch old systems to cut transtasman airport queues

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Footage from Auckland Airport this morning show passengers lining up as they head away for Kings birthday weekend. Video / Jane Phare

An Australian tourism group wants rule changes and new technology introduced to make transtasman travelling quicker and easier.

Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) chief executive Margy Osmond said the tourism, aviation and broader business communities

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business