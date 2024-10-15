Regional airline Barrier Air says it has seen a rise in business as Air New Zealand makes cutbacks to some of its domestic services.
On September 30, Air New Zealand announced it was axing its direct service between Wellington and Invercargill next January because of a decline in domestic demand “in response to a tough economic backdrop”.
Two weeks ago it revealed it is reducing its capacity on three more regional routes, affecting Queenstown, Christchurch, Wellington, Dunedin, Blenheim, and New Plymouth.
Speaking to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this morning, Barrier Air chief executive Grant Bacon said the airline is now fulfilling around 70% of its capacity for its route between Auckland and Kerikeri and is “paying its way”.
“There’s a fair amount of robustness we need to see with Kerikeri in terms of making sure the model does work but as the days and months go on we’re seeing that a complementary service in line with the national carrier is actually proving to be great for consumers and has a viable business case as well,” he said.