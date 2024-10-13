In a separate statement after the market closed on Friday, Boeing warned investors that its third-quarter results, which are due on October 23, would “recognise impacts” related to the strike as well as charges in its commercial and defence divisions.

The company said it had US$10.5b in cash and marketable securities at the end of September after burning through US$1.3b in cash during the quarter. Losses for the period totalled nearly US$10 a share, in part reflecting pre-tax charges of US$5b in the quarter, including US$3b on the 777X and 767 commercial plane programmes and US$2b for its defence, space, and security business.

Boeing said revenues for the quarter would come in at US$17.8b, a figure that would fall short of analysts’ expectations by about 3%.

Ortberg, a former chief executive of avionics manufacturer Rockwell Collins, was appointed in late July to replace Dave Calhoun. He arrived soon after Boeing had pleaded guilty to misleading US regulators about a flight control system that caused two fatal crashes of the 737 Max in 2018 and 2019.

Workers picket outside a Boeing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington. Photo /Bloomberg via Getty Images

Boeing continues to face federal investigations over the 737 Max accident on an Alaska Airlines flight in January, which killed no passengers but led to new questions about quality control inside the company.

The machinists’ strike came after union members turned down the company’s offer of a 30% pay increase. In an attempt to conserve cash, Boeing had begun stopping purchase orders with suppliers, freezing new hiring and furloughing tens of thousands of employees.

Ortberg said that, because of the planned job cuts, the company would not proceed with the next round of furloughs.

Boeing needed “to reset our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and to a more focused set of priorities”, he said, adding that the cuts would include executives, managers and employees. Boeing had 171,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Jon Holden, district president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, accused Boeing of attempting to negotiate through the press with its announcement.

“They hope to drive a wedge within our union,” Holden said. “There is no chance of that. We are stronger than ever and united on every picket line.”

Ortberg announced that the first delivery of Boeing’s 777X jet — which was initially due to enter commercial service in 2020 — would be delayed again, from 2025 to 2026.

Deliveries of new Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliners have been delayed by a manufacturing backlog of that model of planes. The first of eight new planes is expected later next year.

- Financial Times











