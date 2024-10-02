Air NZ reduces capacity on three regional routes

More changes are on the way to several domestic routes with Air NZ from next year.

Air New Zealand is making changes to four domestic routes and reducing capacity to three of them, affecting Queenstown, Christchurch, Wellington, Blenheim and New Plymouth.

On Monday, the airline announced it will stop direct flights between Wellington and Invercargill next January because of a decline in domestic demand “in response to a tough economic backdrop”.

Now it has revealed changes to more direct services, including two routes that will operate at times on smaller ATR aircraft instead of a jet. ATR is a French/Italian manufacturer of regional aircraft.

This would be a reduction of 103 seats, the airline confirmed.

Air New Zealand general manager domestic Scott Carr said the company has to ensure its operations are financially sustainable.