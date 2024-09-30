Advertisement
Air New Zealand to cut direct Wellington to Invercargill flights in 2025

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
An Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300s. Photo / NZME

Air New Zealand will stop direct flights between Wellington and Invercargill next January.

Direct services between the two cities will reportedly end on January 19, 2025 due to a drop in demand.

Air New Zealand general manager domestic Scott Carr said a combination of factors had led to the decision to cut the route.

“Over recent months, we’ve seen domestic demand soften in response to a tough economic backdrop. This is most evident on some of our regional network,” he said, adding that an aircraft was also currently out of service due to “global engine maintenance issues”.

Carr said a considerable amount of planning goes into ensuring the domestic network services communities around Aotearoa.

“To do this, Air New Zealand must also ensure its operations are financially sustainable,” he explained.

Can passengers fly between Invercargill and Wellington with Air New Zealand?

Passengers will still be able to fly from Invercargill to Wellington with Air New Zealand but there will be a stop in Christchurch.

Carr said Air New Zealand plans to add extra flights between Christchurch and Invercargill “to ensure there is sufficient capacity”.

Those already booked to travel directly between Invercargill and Wellington will be re-accommodated, Carr said.

“We know this change may cause inconvenience for some, but we want to assure our customers that we remain committed to connecting Invercargill to our wider network via the direct Christchurch and Auckland services.”

How long does it take to fly between Wellington and Invercargill?

A direct Air New Zealand flight between the two cities is two hours and 10 minutes. A stopover in Christchurch will add approximately 35 minutes to the journey according to an Air NZ spokesperson.

This takes the total time to approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

Save

