An Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300s. Photo / NZME

Air New Zealand will stop direct flights between Wellington and Invercargill next January.

Direct services between the two cities will reportedly end on January 19, 2025 due to a drop in demand.

Air New Zealand general manager domestic Scott Carr said a combination of factors had led to the decision to cut the route.

“Over recent months, we’ve seen domestic demand soften in response to a tough economic backdrop. This is most evident on some of our regional network,” he said, adding that an aircraft was also currently out of service due to “global engine maintenance issues”.

Carr said a considerable amount of planning goes into ensuring the domestic network services communities around Aotearoa.