What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in NZ?

As a kid we used to pack up as a family, piling into our baby blue Sportpac van and trailer jam-packed with body boards, tents, and a fridge. Yup, a fridge. We had a campground we used to always go to, in an idyllic setting called Oakura Bay. We used to play outdoor cricket with the other local kids and swim down at the beach every day. It was a great spot ... and still is! I don't think the campground is still there but my good friend Jade has a family bach there so I go stay sometimes.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

There's a place in the far north called Spirits Bay. It's one of the most magical spots in NZ. You could find me up there in a campervan for a few days during the summer...

Advertisement

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

Great Barrier Island. I love that place ... kind of reminds me of Jurassic Park.

Sol 3 Mio's Moses McKay on holiday in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Where would you go for a romantic long weekend getaway?

Queenstown would be lush. I've never been on a "romantic holiday" there but I could imagine it would be beautiful.

What's your dream NZ roadtrip?

Years ago my good mate Sam and I drove from Franz Josef Glacier all the way up to Picton following the rugged West Coast. Honestly, it is one of the best drives in New Zealand. It's also where I found my rescued dog as we were driving through the open plains of Murchison. He has an instagram: merch_from_murchison

Sol 3 Mio's Moses McKay discovering the finer things in life on a New Zealand holiday. Photo / Supplied

If you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

There's a magical place I recently stayed at called the McCallum Residence, out in Clevedon. I was there for a week doing an artist residence. You're right on the waterfront with the scent of oysters and history in the air. Jan McCallum is so lovely and with Dan the Butler and Jeff the Chef in the mix, it makes for quite a fairy tale-like getaway. It's a place I go back to whenever I get the chance.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster for Spark Sessions: Sol3 Mio live at Spark Arena, August 13

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com/dosomethingnew