What do you miss most about travel right now?

The total escape from reality. To leave all the menial tasks behind and explore.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

We went to Fiji when I was very young. I must have been 5 years old and I remember the plane had propellers. I can remember colouring in a kids sheet on the plane and when we landed the plane was sprayed with bug spray that smelled terrible.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

It was always camping. We would go to Muriwai beach camp site. Which was only about 40 minutes from home. We always chose the camp site nestled in the side of the dune. We cooked on the fire and body-boarded all day. These are still the holidays I look most fondly upon.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I travelled to the Bermuda to cover the America's Cup. It's an incredible place to film. The houses were an array of pastel colours with striking white roofs. The water was blue and the land lush. But to be among fellow Kiwis when Team NZ did the impossible and won, was terrific.

And the worst?

I traced my heritage on a TV show called DNA Detectives. It took me to England, Scotland and Sardinia in Italy. It was amazing. I visited my castle in Scotland that was part of my family history and I met my 106 year old relative in Sardinia. But on the way home I became very ill with food poisoning and spent two days in an Italian hotel room with an Italian doctor called (no jokes) Dr Nic. It was the most isolated and sick I have ever been.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Take as little as possible. But take as much camera gear as you can squeeze in. And despite the rule, always take the drone.

What is the destination that most surprised you — good or bad?

The Bahamas. I went there to cover William Trubrige's deep free dive and I fell in love with the place. We were on an island called Long Island and it was the most beautiful place in the world ... until the winds shifted and then rubbish would pile up on the coast from a rubbish island off shore. So sad.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

In Fiji at Paradise Cove in the Yasawas. We spent the day swimming with the manta rays. It was a near-religious experience. That sunset with a beer in hand looking out over the surrounding islands was a moment I will never forget.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Good milk.

Where is the one destination you must see before you die?

India, for the assault on the senses. And because I've read Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Wandering a night market and gauging the people, culture and food. All in one condensed environment.

