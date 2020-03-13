Missed the big stories in Herald Travel this week? We've got you covered with a wrap of the top stories making news, traveller tips and the best travel inspiration of the week.

Cover story: How to get the most out of your motorhome holiday

This week, we're sharing stories about motorhome holidays. The benefits are pretty clear in the current climate - it's a great way to explore your own country without having to jump on a plane, train or coach with other people, while staying self-contained.

A motorhome can help you explore more of New Zealand while staying self-contained. Photo / Gaid P Kornsilpa, File

Carolyne Jasinski shares some of her top tips for a motorhome holiday, including what to pack, where to park and must-have accessories.

One of her hot tips is to bring a set of walkie-talkies.

"These have saved many a partnership on the road. Telling the driver to go left or right and back up just a smidge more is much nicer than yelling at them and swearing when they don't hear you. They can also help keep track of the kids," she writes.

Read all of Jasinski's tips here.



New Zealand holidays: Best of the south

In recognition of the international travel restrictions, we're loving the focus on exploring what's in our own backyard. New Zealand is a beautiful country, and this year we need to support domestic tourism more than ever before.

Travel journalist Juliette Sivertsen makes a bold claim this week, saying you can't call yourself a real New Zealander if you haven't been to the South Island - especially if you've travelled extensively overseas.

It's time for the North Island to show the South some love. Photo / Robert Pearce, Unsplash

"It never ceases to amaze me when I hear from so-called New Zealanders who've travelled to 52 countries by the age of 30 or explored all sorts of exotic destinations, yet they've never even crossed Cook Strait," she writes.

Read her top destinations for the South Island here.

Next week, the Herald will begin a new editorial campaign called Go NZ! to help encourage New Zealanders to explore local destinations.

"In a time of international uncertainty, we're encouraging New Zealanders to fall in love with their country all over again. For those who remember the slogan, it's very much "don't leave town 'til you've seen the country!" said NZME Head of Content Development Nadia Tolich.

You can read more about the upcoming series here.



Inspiration for your next trip: Malaysia, Australia

We can still dream of overseas travel, right?

Leah Tebbutt never knew anyone could be so passionate about anchovies, until she met her tour guide in Penang.

Penang, Malaysia is famous for its colonial architecture. Photo / Didier Marti, Getty Images

"Turquoise matched with exuberant yellow fills the coastline of Pangkor Island, just off the western coast of Malaysia in the Strait of Malacca and part of Perak state," she writes. "It's only when I pull in closer to the wharf I realise they are fishing boats, anchovy fishing boats."

Read more of Tebbutt's Malaysian experience here.



Closer to home, it's also a good time to support our Aussie neighbours.

Tracey Bond writes about her experience in North Queensland as the gateway to a number of unique Aboriginal cultural experiences, including learning about the people of the Balggarrawarra clan.

Ancient Aboriginal cave paintings at Normanby Station in northern Queensland. Photo / Supplied

"Beside the river, Cliff performs a ceremony to let his ancestors know I am not a threat. This can take the form of a smoking ceremony but today Cliff trickles water from the river on the crown of my head and blows on the top of my hair," writes Bond.

Read her full story here.



Travel tip of the week: How to go green on a motorhome holiday



It's important to remain mindful of our environmental impact of our travels, in the air and on the road.

Fortunately there are ways to reduce your carbon footprint on your motorhome holiday.

There are simple steps you can take to make your motorhome holiday more eco-friendly. Photo / Supplied

They include ideas for simple swaps, finding eco-friendly campgrounds, customising your camper to make it more green, and how to reduce water and energy use on the road.

The Debate: Togs or undies? What's appropriate attire for a plane ride?

It doesn't matter where you are, you can't get on a plane either sans shirt or in a bikini, writes Tim Roxborogh in this week's Travel Bugs column.

He observed a couple at an airport in Tioman who were told they would not be allowed to board the flight unless they could produce some extra clothing.

"Granted, they were an extremely good-looking couple, but even extremely good-looking people are going to struggle to board a plane in nothing but their swimming togs," writes Roxborogh. "She was in a bikini, he in his board shorts and their tans were so glorious it was an honour just to be in their presence while queuing at the check-in counter."

So what's appropriate attire for a plane ride? Is it ever okay to go shirtless?

Read the full piece here.



Travel new and quick hits

