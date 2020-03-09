Two passengers have left their fellow travellers reaching for the vomit bag after they were involved in a "dirty" act on a plane.

A bizarre photo was taken showing the two women on an economy flight stretching their legs by putting their bare feet up on the seats in front of them.

Their feet were seen raised in the air, with other passengers looking on in disgust.

The photo has since been shared on the Instagram account Passenger Shaming where it now has more than 500 comments and thousands of likes.

Some branded the mystery women "dirty", "nasty" and wondering if they were in the middle of an "in-flight gynaecological exam".

Two women have created a stir over their manner of sitting during a flight. Photo / Passenger Shaming

"Definitely airlines have to apply a dress code and what is not allowed rules while in a flight. It's incredible how gross people can be," one person commented.

Another said: "Free OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynaecologist) exam with flight."

One questioned: "How is this even comfortable? I don't understand!"

Previously a man was caught picking his feet during a flight, prompting people to call for him to be jailed for the revolting act.

Another flyer used his bare feet to swipe through the in-flight entertainment system.