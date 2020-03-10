If you've always dreamt of becoming New Zealand's answer to George Clarke - here's your chance to create your own amazing space.

Airbnb has launched a NZ$1.6million fund to help build the world's wildest home ideas.

The Unique Airbnb Fund is designed to find and help finance the most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet.

Ten recipients will be selected by an expert panel of design and style innovators and each will be given a grant of USD$100,000 to turn their dreams into reality.

Searches for unexpected and unique spaces – such as shepherds huts, windmills and tiny houses – have increased by nearly 70 percent over last year on Airbnb.

The Yellow Submarine tiny house in Marton is one of many unique designs on the agency's website. Photo / Supplied

The rental agency says some of the most booked listings of all time include domes, RVs, treehouses, and yurts across the world.

Airbnb's released a video of some of the more unique offerings to help get people thinking creatively - featuring New Zealand's own Boot house.

The Boot in Tasman is exactly that - a cottage in the shape of a giant boot with a spiral staircase, designed by local couple Steve and Judy Richards.

"Windmill was our original plan, but there's not enough wind here. And then came some wine," explains Steve in the video.

"Why not a boot?" says Judy.

The concept of The Boot in Nelson came about after several wines between owners Judy and Steve Richards. Photo / Supplied

Design enthusiasts can submit their proposals online where they'll be judged on several criteria, including creativity, feasibility, sustainability and social good.

The company says the fund has been inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of its three co-founders, to enable anyone with an extraordinary house idea to design and build it into a reality, and share it with travellers all over the world.

The judges include actor Billy Porter, Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolfe, and architecture firm MVRDV.

"The only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style, is empowering others to do the same," says Porter. "I can't wait to see these concepts developed by design lovers from around the world first-hand."

The company's looking for unusual shapes, unexpected locations, immersive concepts or spaces with a story.

Unique accommodation such as shepherd's huts, tree houses and windmills have all seen an increase in popularity in the last year. Photo / Supplied

"We're on the hunt for people who will challenge the very idea of a house," the competition states.

They want homes with built-in creativity, plans that are feasible for the budget, homes that use sustainable construction such as recycled materials and energy efficiency, and spaces that have a purpose that can benefit guests, neighbours and the community.

The contest runs until April 16.