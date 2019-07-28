Disneyland has found itself at the centre of an intergenerational argument.

This weekend, a furious mother's rant went viral after she had enough of waiting in line behind "Immature millennials" and childless 20-somethings who were clogging up the family resort.

The irate mother of one suggested that Disney World "is for children" and visitors without kids "should be banned."

The post which circulated on Twitter appears to have struck a nerve for both cartoon-loving millennials and frustrated parents, as tens of thousands took sides.

Advertisement

Should the cartoon theme park be just for the young, or just young at heart?



The attraction lends itself to the perfect metaphor for a generation of arrested development.

It's easy to see why these cartoon-loving "kiddults" have become a totem for fed up parents.

DW is for children: The mum's online rant gained traction and tens of thousands of comments. Photo / Twitter.com

The theme park which recently marked its 64th year in operation has been a victim of its own success. With notoriously long queues, the packed 'fun park' is a perfect tinderbox for family holiday gripes. One imagines the smug 20-somethings unencumbered by kids must be insufferable.

This expletive laden rant is unlikely to win over any supporters. But - if it's any consolation – she might have a point.

The woman might be right in thinking that the park is now conspicuously full of slightly-too-old visitors.

According to the Morning Consult there has been a huge surge in interest in the holiday destination from those aged 20-39, regardless of if they have kids of their own.

According to the 2018 study, 75 per cent of childless millennials are interested in a holiday at Disney compared to just 59 per cent of parents. When it comes to millennials with children, almost 80 per cent of those asked were planning a trip to the 'Magic Kingdom'.

Disney has never been so popular, or prevalent in entertainment and popular culture.

This year saw the re-releases of 1994's The Lion King and 1992's Aladdin – and resurrecting the childhood cartoons of those born in the late 80s would appear to be part of a larger business model. With over a dozen live-action remakes of popular feature animations returning to cinemas, 'Nostalgia factor' plays an important part in keeping millennials coming back to Disneyland. Much to the chagrin of this angry net mum.

Instead of blaming the poor woman and her "slutty shorts"– perhaps Disney Inc. itself should be the focus of this rant?

Disney princesses: Millennial 'Cosplayers' dressed as the Disney princesses at a comic convention in San Diego. Photo / Mario Tama, Getty Images

Disney is not considering banning millennials. In fact, the whole business model is shifting attention more towards the millennial generation of 20-somethings and their disposable income.

As it expands the resorts with the billion-dollar Marvel comic book and Star Wars franchises, the content of the movies may not be any less puerile but what's on offer in the parks has an older audience in mind.

The long awaited Star Wars Galaxy's Edge attraction was notable not just for being the most expensive to date, but also being the first location in the 60-years to include a public bar serving alcohol.

A sci-fi themed Oga's Cantina bar - although continuing the fantasy theme – is not there for the benefit of children.

A Bug's Land had no major shops (remember P.T. Flea Market which closed in 2010?), but the Marvel-themed Super Hero campus certainly will. 2,071 square feet of merchandise space for all things Spider-Man, according to this permit. https://t.co/na70784rKJ pic.twitter.com/URMKilOkKE — Matthew Gottula 🏳️‍🌈 (@DLthings) June 6, 2019

Earlier this year, in documents obtained by The LA Times, it was revealed the planned Marvel resort in Disney's Anaheim had applied for permits to build a micro-brewery.

While parents will be grateful for a much-needed refreshment – these additions are a sign that the family are directly appealing to an older demographic.

Disney resorts were always busy, and the queues always this tortuously long. However, the amount of childless visitors and attractions designed to draw them are increasing.

Rather than the tried and tested method of targeting parents' wallets through their children, Disney is courting a millennial generation raised on cartoons and comic books.

And the resort is more than happy to cater to them – whether they have kids with them or not