For some Marvel comic-book fans the Avengers Infinity War finished far too abruptly, and with the sequel End Game drawing the 26-movie film franchise to a end many are lost and without direction as to where they will get their next superhero fix.

For film fans we have some good news:

Disney is building a Marvel comics theme park expansion as part of its Californian resort.

On Tuesday The LA Times reported that it had obtained copies of construction permits submitted by Walt Disney Co.'s Anaheim resort.

It is expected that these plans will expand on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride Breakout, which opened to the public in 2017.

The scale of the project has fans hopeful for more than a few token stores but a whole superhero-themed expansion.

Many have been following the process of construction applications via online searches for permits granted by the city council.

Among the applications submitted to the City of Anaheim the Marvel permits have already been granted for toilets, shops and retail units and even a microbrewery.

The papers estimate the projected value of the construction at US$14 million ($21 million).

One of the permits granted on Wednesday was for a 192 square-metre retail space.

Fans are already speculating that the entertainment group is gearing up for a full scale 'Marvel Land'.

A Bug's Land had no major shops (remember P.T. Flea Market which closed in 2010?), but the Marvel-themed Super Hero campus certainly will. 2,071 square feet of merchandise space for all things Spider-Man, according to this permit.

Disney has not replied for comment or released any official statement regarding the Marvel development. It is expected an announcement will be made during the D23 event, which is being held in August 23 at the Anaheim Convention Centre.

However, while the mention of Marvel comic-books and characters on permits are sure to get pulses racing, the overall scale of the project is still modest.

It's still a small blot compared to the US$1 billion that Disney spent on developing the Star Wars theme park Galaxy's Edge, which opened to the public last month.

It would be surprising to see Disney go straight into building a whole new theme park less than a year after completing the large-scale Star Wars project.

The Times quoted industry experts as saying the move would be unusual for a theme park operator.

It is far more practical for parks to renovate and expand existing offerings to encourage repeat visits, rather than charging headlong into a new venture.

Stark Industries is ready to move in at Disney California Adventure.

Yet it might not be a huge surprise given Disney's current crop of entertainment franchises.

Disney bought the Marvel comic empire and Star Wars franchise for $6 billion a-piece in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

"They are coming back to capitalise on what's going to be a huge success with Galaxy's Edge," said president of the Ohio-based consulting firm International Theme Park Services, Dennis Speigel to The LA Times. "It's the right cross and then an uppercut that knocks the market out."

The latest Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame made more than US$2billion in cinema sales globally and the rebooted Star Wars series still has one film and a series of spin-offs in the works.

For the time being Marvel fans are watching the land literally ring-fenced for the superhero park expansion.

The area which previously held an attraction based on the 1988 movie A Bug's Life has now been surrounded by construction fencing baring the name 'Stark Industries' – a reference to the popular Iron Man movie series.

Need a Marvel themed escape sooner?

If you can't wait to stand in line at yet another Disney science-fiction theme-park, comic book fans can visit another iconic Marvel set piece.

Iron Man's lakeside hideout from the Avengers films is now yours to stay in via the rental platform Airbnb.

The beautiful lakeside cabin is listed at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Georgia.

Located not far from Atlanta the cabin describes itself as the perfect place to "take the kids fishing and watch a horse show," and originally made minimal reference to the cabin's use in the film franchise. Although there are some pretty stringent house rules. (Lights out by 11pm?)

An eagle-eyed comic fan who goes by the reddit user name Brayud spotted the filming location appear on a recent holiday search.

Following the influx of interest in the property it has since upped its prices from $300 to $1200 a night, and in the description you will now find written a not so subtle reference: "Marvel Avengers Endgame fans... this IS the cabin!!!"