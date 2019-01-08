A suspicious bulge in the man's pants emitting strange noises alerted immigration officers in Singapore to an unusual cargo recently.

The 45-year-old Singaporean man was crossing from Malaysia to Singapore when officers at the Tuas vehicle checkpoint heard "meowing" sounds and noticed an oversized bulge in his pants.

The suspicious bugle in the man's pants alerted border control to the unusual cargo. Photo / Facebook, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

This prompted further checks and four fluffy kittens were discovered inside the man's trousers - and the pictures prove they're certainly cute enough to risk smuggling in such an unorthodox manner.

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority posted on Facebook about the incident – and managed to have some fun while they were at it.

"Trying to get past fur-midable officers? Impawsible," they wrote.

The kittens were taken from the man and put into the care of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore. The post warned that smuggled animals were of unknown health statues and could introduce diseases like rabies to Singapore.

Although an unorthodox method of smuggling animals, this is not the only time cats have been discovered as illicit cargo.

In the United States, the TSA revealed a Kitten was one of the most unusual items confiscated from passengers last year.

At Erie International Airport in Pennsylvania, TSA agents discovered a live cat packed into clothes in a passenger's carry on luggage. Publishing images on instagram the agency reported the passenger was charged and his feline cargo adopted by the US Humane Society in Pennsylvania.