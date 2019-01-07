Over 700 million passengers fly through American airports every year, it's the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) job to search passengers' luggage for contraband.

As you can imagine, over the course of a year the TSA discovers a treasure trove of oddities passing though US airports.

In an effort to educate – and entertain – the TSA have begun an Instagram account to show off some of their more unusual findings.

Dud gifts : These grenades were wedding gifts but they caused delay at Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo / Instagram, TSA
Dud gifts : These grenades were wedding gifts but they caused delay at Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo / Instagram, TSA

Screening for banned items such as weapons, illegal drugs or even live animals, staff take their job seriously. However, in the face of the bizarre and improbable items passing through airport x-ray machines, you can detect a hint of humour around their discoveries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Instagram, they have published everything from a cartoonish toy bomb through to a Freddy Kruger-inspired bladed gauntlet.

Burned: This Nightmare on Elm Street glove was discovered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Photo / Instagram, TSA
Burned: This Nightmare on Elm Street glove was discovered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Photo / Instagram, TSA

These items are no laughing matter. They've caused hours of delay to air passengers and planes across the states.

However innocuous an item might seem, anything resembling a bomb must be checked by "TSA explosives specialist or a police department bomb squad".

View this post on Instagram

An Erie International Airport (ERI) TSA Officer let the cat out of the bag this week. Literally. And the cat’s name is Slim. Slim’s owners packed her in their checked bag. While this could have been extremely dangerous for the 6-month old cat, Slim is just fine and is currently residing under the care of the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania. … No worries though if you’d like to travel with your pets. Here’s how! … Checkpoint Screening: … Check with your airline first to inquire about any fees and policies. … Your pet will need to be screened via checkpoint screening if it’s traveling with you in the cabin of the plane. … We do not X-ray pets. However, there have been many occasions where passengers have assumed their pet needed to go through the X-ray. You can imagine the surprise of the X-ray operator when they see Fluffy’s skeleton roll across their monitor. It is not an unusual occurrence. Your pet will need to come out of its carrier, so it is a good idea to know how your pet will react. Many a cat has gone into a feline frenzy after being removed from its carrier. An angry cat is never a good thing. … Even if your travel is “off the leash,” you should strongly consider keeping your pet on a leash. The checkpoint is a noisy environment that can cause your pet to flee at its first opportunity. This happens with humans occasionally as well. Your pet can be carried through the walk through metal detector or walked through on leash. If your pet triggers an alarm, one of our officers will have to take a closer look. Pets are not screened with the body scanners. … Checked Baggage: … If your pet is traveling in a kennel, your airline will arrange for a TSA Officer to screen the kennel. Officers will need to inspect your kennel/carrier for prohibited items with you present. Sometimes this can be done visually, but it’s good to have a leash handy in case the officer asks you to remove your pet from the carrier.

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on

It's not just the potential instruments of destruction that are on the TSA's radar. Last year officers confiscated all manner of wildlife and animals which travellers attempt to bring though security undeclared.

While American airlines cracked down on unusual 'comfort animals' in cabins last year, the means by these which passengers attempted to smuggle pets and livestock onboard are equally outrageous.

One passenger travelling through Miami International was discovered with a live snake tied inside a nylon stocking and hidden in a computer hard drive.

Related articles:

TRAVEL

Eight alternative Auckland holiday walks to Waitākere Ranges

8 Jan, 2019 5:00am
5 minutes to read
TRAVEL

TSA airport staff call in sick amid shutdown

8 Jan, 2019 9:50am
2 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Why you will now pay to leave Japan

8 Jan, 2019 10:16am
2 minutes to read

At Erie International Airport in Pennsylvania, TSA agents discovered a live kitten packed into clothes in a passenger's carry on luggage. Far from "comfort animals", the treatment of these animals is downright cruel.

After discovery by the TSA it is up to the US Fish & Wildlife Service or local animal protection groups such as the US Humane Society to rescue wild animals.

This batarang was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport. Photo / Instagram, TSA
This batarang was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport. Photo / Instagram, TSA

Sometimes the TSA helps expose more than individual items of contraband but whole illicit enterprises.

Last year more than 100 finches were smuggled from Guyana through New York airports to be sold into underground gambling rings.

View this post on Instagram

Our officers often discover unusual items in carry-on and checked bags. We’d like to share just a few of the more offbeat items with you in our #TopTen Most Unusual Finds of 2017! … 10) Face Tenderizer (Carry-on Bag) - Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) … 9) Aggressive Odor Eater (Checked Bag) – Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) … 8) Pointy Fidget Spinner (Carry-on Bag) - Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) … 7) Grenade Art Thing #1 (Checked Bag) - Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) … 6) Lonely Throwing Star (Carry-on Bag) – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) … 5) Scythe (Carry-on Bag) - John Wayne Airport Orange County (SNA) … 4) Satan’s Pizza Cutter (Carry-on Bag) - Honolulu International Airport (HNL) … 3) Bone Knife (Carry-on Bag) - Baltimore–Washington International Airport (BWI) … 2) Replica Rifle Umbrella (Carry-on Item) - Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) … 1) Festively Wrapped Narcotics (Checked Bag) - Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) … ***BONUS*** Click on the link in our profile to watch an extra 30-seconds along with a bonus item! — #TSA2017Top10

A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on