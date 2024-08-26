Air New Zealand and Koru Care continue to prove the sky’s the limit.
Air New Zealand’s 787-9 Dreamliner, known for its long-haul capabilities, primarily flies international routes, connecting New Zealand with major global cities like Los Angeles, Tokyo and New York.
But on Saturday, August 25, the Dreamliner embarked on a special mission to take 50 children from the Koru Care charity on an unforgettable flight over the South Island.
Koru Care is a charity that provides unforgettable experiences for children with serious medical conditions or disabilities. Together, Air New Zealand and Koru Care have been making children’s dreams come true for more than 40 years - all in the spirit of adventure.
Before the flight, an “Around the World in a Day”-themed pre-flight party was held at Christchurch Airport to welcome the young adventurers, featuring stations inspired by global destinations like New York, Tokyo, Fiji and Sydney, with themed food, activities and entertainment.