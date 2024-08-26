Read more: Air NZ’s world-first flight uses New Zealand Sign Language.

Around 1.30pm, the 50 young passengers, fondly dubbed the “NZ VIPs”, boarded the NZ8477 flight and took off from Christchurch to follow a route that highlighted the South Island’s stunning natural beauty.

The scenic flight made its way down to the centre of the South Island, flying over Queenstown, Dunedin and the East Coast.

Each child was awarded a certificate on board revealing a star in the sky named after them before returning to Christchurch just after 3pm.

Air New Zealand chief pilot Captain David Morgan joined the unique flight and expressed the significance of the event: “It was fantastic to be able to give children who may not have the opportunity to travel overseas the thrill of flying on one of our larger international aircraft, over some of the world’s most stunning scenery right here at home.”

“It’s not every day a 787 Dreamliner circles the South Island, so we couldn’t resist giving a friendly wave to everyone down below as we soared overhead,” Morgan added.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran, who joined the flight, shared that the Koru Care flight is a cherished tradition within the airline, designed to provide joy and excitement for children who might not otherwise have the chance to travel overseas.

“The day was a heartwarming reminder of the magic and wonder of flying, and it was an absolute privilege to welcome our Little Stars on board,” Foran said.

Tracey Curran from Koru Care NZ also praised the airline’s unwavering support: “Air New Zealand has consistently gone above and beyond to make their dreams come true, and this flight was no exception.”

The special flight is an Air NZ tradition, offering an adventure to children with serious medical conditions or disabilities every year. Photo / Air New Zealand

In line with the airline’s commitment to sustainability, Air New Zealand will offset the emissions from the flight with carbon credits and contribute a koha to biodiversity projects in Aotearoa, ensuring a positive impact on the environment.

airnewzealand.co.nz.