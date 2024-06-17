Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s international travel plans have been somewhat waylaid by a minor breakdown. Video / NZ Herald

Air New Zealand’s boss helped cabin crew serve drinks on an Auckland to Tokyo flight that was diverted to pick up a trade delegation stranded after the Prime Minister’s plane broke down.

Around 30 of the country’s top business people plus Trade Minister Todd McClay, government officials, a kapa haka group and media were stranded in Papua New Guinea overnight after the Defence Force 757 blew two fuses during a refuelling stop on its way to Japan for a trade trip.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon jumped on a commercial flight to Japan, via Hong Kong, as soon as plane issues emerged on Sunday.

The Defence Force (NZDF) plane was able to fly at low altitude to Brisbane this morning, where the delegation group boarded an Air New Zealand flight to Tokyo this afternoon.





Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran, who was a member of the contingent, was first to make his way on to the aircraft this afternoon, shortly after speaking over the plane’s intercom apologising to passengers for the inconvenience.

After the plane was airborne, Foran and Air NZ chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh teamed up with cabin crew and jumped on to the drinks cart. The pair made their way through first class through to economy handing out drinks.

Air NZ chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh (right) and Air NZ CEO Greg Foran (left) serving drinks on a flight to Tokyo that was diverted via Brisbane to ferry business leaders and media to catch up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on a visit to Japan. Photo / Jason Walls

Instead of sitting in first class, both Foran and Walsh sat at the back of the plane, in economy.

Speaking to media before the flight left Brisbane, Foran said; “It just happened to be that things worked out.

“It’s added about two hours on to people’s trip so they’ll get in a couple of hours later into Narita than they normally would and we just happened to have enough seats on the plane,” Foran said.

He said he’d received a text message from Luxon overnight, saying he would land in Tokyo about 8am this morning.

“[He was] very thankful for Therese and I jumping in and doing what we’re doing.

“Full credit to the Air New Zealand team to pivot and do what they did,” Foran said.