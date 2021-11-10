New York skyline renewed by observation decks and adventure experiences

The US's highest outdoor climb, City Climb shows a new side of New York's Manhattan skyline. Photo / Seth Wenig, AP

As I climbed the narrow metal steps on the edge of the skyscraper, the safety harness that kept me attached to the building — nearly 1,300 feet up — kept clicking, like a roller-coaster heading toward its first drop.

Looking around on a recent fall day, I could see New York City spread out below me in the early morning light. To the south, One World Trade Center appeared at eye level in the distance. To the east, the needle spire of the Empire State Building. To the west, as our guide, Anissa Barbato, pointed out, even New Jersey looked good.

There, they can lean out over the edge and look down at the Empire State Building. City Climb will operate rain, snow or shine, but will close if the temperature drops below minus 5 degrees Celsius or if there is dangerous weather in the area.

New look, New York: Manhattan has launched several new high-thrills attractions. Photo / Seth Wenig, AP

Setting off on our climb, my stomach tightened as soon as the gate saying "Restricted Area" opened onto the Cliff. My hands, tingling with nervous anticipation the night before, were numb in the cold as I walked the 161 steps on the exterior edge of the building's distinctive triangle top.

I looked down on the Hudson Yards plaza and the streets next to it, where the cars looked like ants.

When I got to the Apex, Barbato, the attraction's manager, welcomed me: "We are at the top of the world."

Then, she leaned back, arms stretched out, hanging over the city as a tether kept her from falling to the streets below.

"Put your heels on the edge, bend your knees, and push out," one of the guides said, when it was my turn.

I did as instructed. And then, it was time to hold my arms out.

I wasn't sure I wanted to let go, but everyone's eyes were on me. My mind jumped back to a time I went bungee jumping in college nearly 20 years ago. I hesitated then, and always kind of regretted it.

Sobering experience: a pre-climb breathalyser test at City Climb. Photo / Seth Wenig, AP

So, I let go. It wasn't that bad, as long as I didn't think about the fact that nearly 1,300 feet below — a nine-second fall — was 30th Street and certain death.

Barbato said they expect a mix of thrill-seekers and people trying to prove to themselves that they can overcome their fear of heights.

The Edge observation deck at 30 Hudson Yards. Photo / Seth Wenig, AP

"We're going to have those urban explorers who are really just looking for something wonderful to do in New York City," said Barbato. "We're also then going to have those people who really want to prove to themselves that they can overcome not only their fears but their hurdles. This is going to be a magnificent, life changing experience for some people."

After what seemed like minutes — 30 or 40 seconds, in reality — I grabbed the harness and pulled myself back in. I'm not afraid of heights, but I respect them: Once I was back firmly on the platform, it did feel like a bit of an accomplishment.

Influencer Rashi Chopre at the Summit One Vanderbilt preview. Photo /Getty Images

Nearby the, The Summit One Vanderbilt has opened to great aplomb and some embarrassment. The attraction's glass floors and reflective ceilings were dreamt up to produce a view of the Manhattan Skyline as never seen before.

However the exhibit called 'Air' had do introduce a "no skirts" dress code after the reflective views were found to show more than they visitors had bargained for.

- Associated Press