Four lost kittens found on Singapore Airlines plane saved by petition

The four kittens found by HKG ground staff. Photo / Supplied, Cat's Shadow, Facebook

Four live kittens are in quarantine in Hong Kong, after being found in the hold of a Singapore Airlines cargo plane.

The stowaways were reported to Hong Kong police last Saturday by an employee of the Singapore Airlines cargo operation.

Video from bemused HKG luggage handlers showed the tiny cats turning up on a conveyor belt.

The furry freeloaders had been flown 2500km, stowed away in a cardboard box aboard SQ7868.

The kittens, two black and two white, were not part of the consignment and how they got onboard was a mystery.

Singapore Airlines cargo SQ7868 found four furry surprises on arrival in Hong Kong. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The matter was picked up by Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. The AFCD's normal protocol for treating undeclared, unquarantined animals and livestock would be to have them destroyed.

On Sunday, Feline welfare group Cat's Shadow said they had "received a message from the airport apron ground staff, stating that the four cats were in the air cargo container when they were found, and the air cargo container was still in the cargo aircraft warehouse at that time."

Concerned for the animals' wellbeing local animal welfare groups petitioned the AFCD to spare the kittens. Which they did.

"Upon completion of the quarantine and investigation, adoption will be arranged through partnering animal welfare organizations according to the condition of the cats," said the AFCD in a statement to the Hong Kong Standard.

The kittens were found to be in good health after the long 4-hour flight and the department said they would have a veterinary check up this week.

Following this check up they would be put up for adoption.

Hong Kong has a high rabies risk for imported animals and most unclaimed pets which find their way to the country are euthanised.

In 2019, a stray dog which was adopted by a cargo ship was put down by the AFCD, to public outcry among animal lovers.

In response to the backlash the department said it would "seriously review the procedure and methods to deal with overseas animals."