Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport

The Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, usually stay in the luxurious Windsor Suite at Heathrow airport. Photo / Getty Images

Between international meetings and official events, the Royal family spend more than their fair share of time in Britain's largest airport, London Heathrow.

Although, you can bet they aren't frequenting the Costa coffee joins or wandering around Waterstones, browsing the paperbacks.

Figures like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge instead spend those pre-flight hours at the luxurious Windsor Suite with a private airport-annex, personal butler and Michelin-starred menu.

The swanky VIP suite isn't exclusive to royals and is popular amongst world leaders, A-list celebrities and anyone else who wouldn't baulk at the £3,300 (NZ$6270) price tag.

Considering the unlimited champagne, food, and service, it could be considered a fair price to pay.

Naturally, the location is almost designed to be shared on social media platforms like Instagram. A quick search of the location "Windsor Suite" pulls up hundreds of posts featuring the decadent meals guests can order.

According to the head of Heathrow VIP Priya Malhotra, the culinary experience is one without limits.

"You can order from the menu as much as you want," Malhotra told Business Insider.

"You can even order the entire menu and drink me out of Dom [Perignon Champagne] - please do so, but I might be grumpy," she said.

After eating and drinking to their heart's content, guests are escorted by a chauffeur to the aircraft to board before any other passengers.

If you're royalty, the superior service doesn't stop there.

As premium passengers on a British Airways flight, the royals are then treated to a fine dining menu that includes oak-smoked Gressingham duck, lobster tortelloni and lemon macarons.