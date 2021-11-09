New Zealand 2022 travel trends predicted in new study

A recent study from Booking.com surveyed 24,000 travellers across 31 countries. Photo / Supplied

Why do we travel? The answer is as subjective as it is mercurial.

What prompts us to seek new places doesn't just change depending on who you ask, but when. Especially after a global pandemic ground travel to a halt.

It's no surprise that when Booking.com conducted extensive research on more than 24,000 travellers across 31 countries (including New Zealand), they saw the 'why' behind our future adventures had changed.

Holidaying for Health

Step aside meditation and yoga, travel is predicted to be the most desirable form of self-care in 2022.

71 per cent of Kiwi travellers said travel helped their mental and emotional wellbeing. Photo / Supplied

Most Kiwis surveyed (71 per cent) said travel helped their mental and emotional wellbeing more than other forms of rest and relaxation.

More than half (60 per cent) didn't appreciate what they had until it was gone and appreciated travel's positive impact on emotional wellbeing only once borders shut.

What about travel made them feel so good? Many said getting out of their ordinary environment and experiencing new cuisines, languages, and scenery allowed them to reset and recharge.

Appreciation for the mundane moments

We have all cursed the airport queues, long layovers, hotel check-ins and busy tourist attractions but apparently, we'd take it all back in a heartbeat and be thankful that we could.

The Booking.com survey found a quarter (23 per cent) of travellers said the pure excitement leading up to a trip was what they most looked forward to. Photo / Supplied

According to the study, a quarter (23 per cent) of travellers said the pure excitement and anticipation at the start of the journey would be the part they most looked forward to.

Local Love is here to stay

While confined to our suburbs, cities and country, many kiwis began to value the humble destinations and small businesses around us. This is set to continue as we travel. 68 per cent of travellers globally said they wanted money spent on a trip to go back to the local community.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of Kiwis said they wanted to have an authentic experience that represented local culture.

New places and new faces

We've spent more than a little time with our family, friends and flatmates during the various lockdowns so unsurprisingly, Kiwis are keen to see new places and faces.

Meeting new people will be important to almost half of Kiwi travellers. Photo / Supplied

Almost half of Kiwi travellers said they wanted to meet new people. Additionally, a third wanted to stay in accommodation that was close to nightlife where they could socialise.

It isn't just friends they'll be looking for either. One in four Kiwi travellers said they hope to find love during their next trip away.

Just say yes

Travel will likely involve more rules and restrictions than ever, at least for the foreseeable future. Luckily, Kiwis seem to have embraced 'going with the flow' this last year. Most surveyed (79 per cent) said they'd prefer a flexible holiday rather than one packed with planned activities.

In fact, two-thirds (64 per cent) of New Zealanders said they'd take any vacation opportunity if budget allowed.