New things to do in NZ this summer: Clutha District

1. La Boulangerie Cafe, Lawrence

Lawrence Valley was once the true gateway to Central Otago, after one of the world's largest and fastest gold rushes swept through the town in the 1860s. Now it boasts a wide range of attractions, including heritage buildings, walks and a museum, as well as quirky shops, a vibrant cafe culture and boutique accommodation. Grab a fresh warm pastry or tart from the brand new La Boulangerie cafe. Besides their French-themed fare, you'll find some of Lawrence's finest delicacies on offer, including locally produced honey.

2. Earthlore Tours, the Catlins

When Covid-19 forced many companies to rethink the way they do business, Earthlore, which offers nature tours and activities in the Catlins, decided it wanted to make some changes for good and introduced Give Back to Nature tours. Now working closely with several conservation groups – including the Catlins Bat Project and Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust – they've built in little tasks to improve the local environment for guests on each tour. With yellow-eyed penguins in serious trouble (they have just five pairs at Roaring Bay compared to 30-40 a decade ago), these tours not only show you fantastic scenery and wildlife but give you the chance to do good.

earthlore.co.nz/tours

3. Peake's Kitchen, the Catlins

Be sure to put aside plenty of time to explore the Catlins – whether it's taking in the view from the Florence Hill Lookout, picnicking at picture-perfect Jack's Bay or exploring the world's largest sea cave complexes at Cathedral Caves. For a laid-back lunch or dinner, stop by Peake's Kitchen, a new food truck that's serving up seriously sensational food. Run by Tom and Nicole Peake, the converted 1983 Bedford ambulance which serves as a mobile kitchen has been five years in the making. The food is always fresh and the menu changes often, but time it right and you could be dining on Bluff oysters, fresh gurnard or slow-roasted pork belly rolls.

facebook.com/PeakesKitchen/

4. Lloyd Smith Fly Fishing, Gore

For more than 30 years Lloyd Smith has been taking locals and visitors around Otago for some of the finest fly fishing our country has on offer. Based in Gore, he can often be found on the banks of Mataura River – famous worldwide among anglers for being one of the top dry fly wild brown trout rivers on the planet. But if you're looking for something new, Lloyd is available to tailor a session to your needs – whether your dream is to catch a wild brown on the Mataura River or explore other fishing streams, rivers or lakes in the Southland region.

lloydsmithflyfishing.co.nz

5. Neux Bar and Kitchen, Kaka Point

While you're in the Catlins, visit one of the most stunning vantage points at Kaka Point. There, you'll find Port Molyneux School, a spot that's become one of the most in-demand wedding and event venues in the south, with its perfect blend of historic charm, beautiful beachfront surrounds and luxury on-site accommodation. And now you don't just have to be getting hitched or staying the night to enjoy the breathtaking views and tranquility, with the new Neux Bar and Kitchen opening on site. Serving delicious food created with locally sourced ingredients and first-class southern hospitality, it's the perfect spot to enjoy the catch of the day.

neux.co.nz

