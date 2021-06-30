$80 private islands and DoCs most deluxe huts

Those who make the effort can find accommodation in the wild that's just what the DoC ordered, writes Thomas Bywater

Luxury can sometimes be an elusive concept. Elusive because it tends to come with a price tag not all of us can afford.

But for those willing to venture a little further into the New Zealand bush, you'll be surprised what comes as standard with a Department of Conservation Hut.

With natural hot spring spas on site and million-dollar views, these are not your average backcountry bunks.

There's even an $85 private island.

We've searched high and low to bring you a list of the country's most deluxe DoC Huts.