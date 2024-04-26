Popular Italian city proposes banning all-night treats to curb noise in its streets. Photo / Getty Images

One of Europe’s most popular travel destinations has proposed a controversial law to ban the sale of ice cream and pizza after midnight.

Milan is planning to halt the sale of the two beloved Italian delicacies after hours as the city cracks down on noisy groups of tourists disturbing the peace on the streets, reports Daily Mail.

The new rule hopes to ban late-night indulgences, such as gelato and pizza, that attract large groups of people to the city streets in response to concerns over noise, litter and public disorder.

Milan’s deputy mayor, Marco Granelli, said: “The goal is to seek a balance between socialising and entertainment, and the peace and tranquility of residents.”

Under the new law, the ban would exclusively impact outdoor dining spaces, starting at 12.30am on weekdays and 1.30am on weekends, between May and November.

The new rules will be implemented in Nolo, Isola, Lazzaretto, Arco della Pace, Melzo, Sarpi, Porta Garibaldi, Via Cesariano, Ticinese, Como-Gae Aulenti, Brera, and Darsena-Navigli.

The new rule hopes to ban late-night indulgences that attract large groups of people to the city streets in response to concerns over noise, litter and public disorder. Photo / Tom Podmore; Unsplash

Locals and businesses in the area have until the beginning of May to share their concerns and suggest adjustments to the proposed ban.

A similar law was proposed nearly ten years ago, which was strongly opposed by Milan locals and subsequently abandoned in 2013.

One of Europe’s most popular travel destinations has proposed a controversial law to ban the sale of ice cream and pizza after midnight. Photo / 123rf

Mayor Giuliano Pisapia was forced to bin the midnight munchies proposal after protests put pressure on him and his administration.

He alleged the wording of the proposal was incorrect and that he had no intention of banning evening sales of ice cream or any other food or drink.

At the time, he told The Independent: “If there was a mistake on our part it’s already been corrected.

“Milanesi and non-Milanesi can eat ice cream day and night anywhere they like. There was perhaps a mistake in the interpretation of the rules, or perhaps an error in the way things were written.”



