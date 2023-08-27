The man asked Auckland Airport for help with a marriage proposal read out over the PA system. Video / Auckland Airport

Asking someone to spend their entire life with you is a pretty nerve-wracking thing, so it’s no surprise 26-year-old Aucklander Yashraj Chhabra was feeling nervous on August 18.

Not only was he proposing to his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla, that Friday night, but he was doing it in front of thousands of people.

Love was in the air at Auckland Airport on the evening of August 18, when Chhabra took over the PA system in the international arrivals area to declare his devotion to his partner and ask her to marry him, in a romantic gesture that was captured on video.

Chhabra, a banking specialist from Auckland, said he wanted to do something Shukla would never forget but also something that would take her totally by surprise.

So, when she booked flights to Auckland from Melbourne, where she works as a project manager, he hatched a plan.

“She’s a hard woman to surprise and I really wanted to catch her off guard,” he said.

However, Chhabra didn’t know whether his grand plan would be allowed.

“I wasn’t sure if Auckland Airport would go for it, but I was delighted they said yes to making my dream proposal become a reality,” he said.

Sure enough, when Shukla walked into the arrival hall last week, the airport team spotted her and pressed play on Chhabra’s pre-recorded message, and filmed her reaction.

“Attention Riiya Shukla, you’re hearing my voice because I really need to talk to you,” says the PA system, prompting Shukla, who is walking through the terminal, to cover her mouth in surprise.

Riiya Shukla said she was in awe that her partner managed to keep everything a surprise. Photo / Supplied

Chhabra’s message continues, saying that the time the pair has spent together has been the best time of his life. As he asks ‘will you marry me?’, Shukla sees a crowd of people holding up a sign with the same message.

At this moment, Chhabra appears, wearing a full suit, drops to one knee and presents her with a ring.

To the delight of the couple’s friends and family, fellow travellers and, of course, Chhabra, Shukla said yes.

“Like any nervous guy about to do something a bit crazy like this, I’m so pleased and hugely relieved, she said yes,” Chhabra said, adding that he felt like “the luckiest guy in the world”.

Meanwhile, Shukla said she was thrilled her partner pulled off the big surprise.

“He literally made my dream come true with this beautiful proposal. What a whirlwind, stepping off the plane and coming home to such a special moment,” she said.

As a place that sees a lot of emotional reunions, staff at Auckland Airport were all too happy to get behind the unique marriage proposal, said chief operations officer Chloe Surridge.

“As everyone knows, the Auckland Airport arrivals hall is something quite special – it’s often a really emotional place and carries a lot of nostalgic memories,’ she said.

“We have teary goodbyes, joyful returns and now a successful marriage proposal to add to the list. We’ve really enjoyed being part of the fun.”

The couple, who have been friends for about eight years, recently became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Chhabra moved to Auckland from India eight years ago and while Shukla is currently living and working in Melbourne, she plans to move back to Auckland, where she is from.

According to the couple, wedding plans are already under way for a big ceremony in India, followed by a party in Auckland.